When Lindsey Graham, also known as The Patriot Barbie, opened the doors to her new storefront in Texas this summer, it was more than a business milestone. For Graham, founder of the rising fashion brand Pretty Little Patriot, it was the realization of a dream built on resilience, reinvention, and a desire to give women clothing that reflects both confidence and femininity.

Pretty Little Patriot was established in 2023 after Graham attended an event and couldn't find anything she felt comfortable wearing. "Everything I saw was either too revealing or just plain boring," she recalls. "There wasn't anything that felt classy, fashionable, and empowering. That's when I thought, "If I can't find it, I'll create it."

Fashion may be Graham's latest venture, but entrepreneurship is far from new to her. She started working as a hairstylist in 2005 and opened her first salon in 2009, building a successful career that spanned 15 years. By 2020, she had multiple businesses under her belt. But when the pandemic hit, she lost six of them. "It was devastating at the time," she says. "I had built everything from scratch, and suddenly it was gone. But it also forced me to pause, reflect, and think about what was next. I had to rebuild my life and my career from the ground up."

That reset turned into a new beginning. Graham leaned into writing and speaking, publishing her memoir Targeted: One Mom's Fight for Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness, as well as a children's book, Alphabet Prayers for Toddlers, with another on the way. And when the idea for Pretty Little Patriot struck, she knew it was time to step back into entrepreneurship in a new way.

What sets Pretty Little Patriot apart is its mission: to help women feel and appear more feminine while still embracing modern style. "I think we've lost a sense of femininity in fashion," Graham says. "Not every woman should look the same, and not every woman wants to wear something trendy just for the sake of it. I wanted to create pieces that feel timeless, empowering, and fun."

From polished dresses to casual sets to exquisite gala gowns, the brand has grown quickly. What started with fewer than a hundred items online now boasts many hundreds of pieces, all housed in her Texas storefront and warehouse. The collection reflects Graham's belief that clothes can change how a woman feels about herself. "When you're dressed well, it changes your confidence. You walk taller, you feel stronger, and you project that energy into the world. That's what I want for women," she explains.

Perhaps what resonates most with Graham's audience is that she's living proof of what she preaches. She's a mom of three, a wife, a homeschooling parent, an author, a speaker, featuring in podcasts, and now a fashion CEO. "I want women to see that you don't have to give up on your dreams because life is busy," she says. "You're not too stressed, too overwhelmed, or too tied down to create something meaningful. If I can do it, so can they."

She also emphasizes that the business is a brand that's centered around women. She shares, "Every partnership, collaboration, and brand deal brings other powerful, business-minded women into her circle. This is important for me because I want women to feel seen and supported in this movement."

With her first store open and a vast loyal online following, Graham is now looking to the future. She plans to expand Pretty Little Patriot into more storefronts across the U.S., grow her online community globally, and continue releasing new collections, including an upcoming collaboration with an international artist.

Truly, Pretty Little Patriot isn't just about clothes. It's about giving women permission to embrace their individuality. As Graham says, "It's about confidence, empowerment, and knowing your worth. That's the story I want women to carry when they wear Pretty Little Patriot."