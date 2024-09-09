Eli Lilly Names New CFO Amid Weight-loss Drug Expansion Plan
U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly named a new chief financial officer on Monday during a critical time for the company's exploding weight-loss drug market.
Eli Lilly promoted Lucas Montarce, who joined the company in 2001. He assumes the role abandoned by former CFO Anat Ashkenazi, who stepped down months ago to join Alphabet.
The move comes as Eli Lilly invests billions of dollars into its new obesity drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound. Some analysts project sales could exceed $150 billion by the early 2030s.
Eli Lilly and rival Novo Nordisk are the early leaders in the growing weight-loss drug market. The change in leadership saw stock shares rise 2.34% to $905.48 in early trading, as of 10 a.m. ET Monday.
Montarce previously served as head of finance for Lilly Research Laboratories and Lilly International. He most recently served as the president and general manager for Lilly's offices in Spain, Portugal, and Greece. He now will serve as both CFO and executive vice president for Lilly, with a base salary of $1 million and bonuses worth up to $1 million.
"I am committed to building on our strong financial foundation and helping drive continued success as we expand our global footprint and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders," said Montarce. "I am honored to step into this role during such a significant time in our company's history."
Montarce will oversee a massive expansion project for the Indianapolis-based pharma giant's weight-loss drugs. Lilly recently responded to soaring demand by launching an increase in manufacturing capabilities. Lilly also raised its annual sales forecast to $3 billion.
Despite its efforts, Lilly has been unable to meet the demand for its obesity drugs. Mounjaro and Zepbound are listed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's official shortage list.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
The End Of Olympic Escapism For Gloomy France
-
Smoke And Screams: The Horror Of Kenya's School Dorm Inferno
-
Genitalia From Girls Mutilated In I. Coast Sold For Magic
-
Sporting A Feathered Headdress, Pope Finds 'Eden' In Papua New Guinea
-
JD Vance Refuses To Condemn Tucker Carlson For Interviewing, Praising Holocaust Denier
-
Trump Insists Kids Are Returning Home After School Day With Sex-Change Surgery; Social Media Erupts
-
Woman Who Triggered Trump's Wildly Disjointed Child Care Ramble Calls It 'Insulting'
-
Furious Trump Attacks 'Irrelevant' Dick Cheney After He Announces Support For Kamala Harris
-
'Stop Blaming Us,' October 7 Survivor Tells UN
-
Burning Trash A Major Source Of Plastic Pollution: Study