Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly reelected Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday as she cruised to victory over Republican challenger John Deaton, a cryptocurrency proponent.

Despite a spirited campaign, Warren was declared the winner shortly after the statte's polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Warren led by a convincing margin when the race was declared by the Associated Press.

The 75-year-old Warren was elected to her third term after becoming the first woman to represent Massachusetts in the Senate in 2013. She could be the lead Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee, creating an interesting showdown with the pro-crypto Deaton.

With a campaign fueled by crypto-industry donors, Deaton pushed Warren in the liberal state by distancing himself from Republican fire-brand Donald Trump. He focused his campaign more on fiscal policy than the social issues championed by Warren.

In a recent debate, Deaton questioned why Warren still wanted to build what he called an "anti-crypto army" even as the country is going through economic stress, with U.S. debt piling up and wars affecting financial markets.

Warren countered by saying she was "fine" with people wanting to buy and sell crypto, but she said she wants to "make sure crypto has to follow the same rules as every bank, every stockbroker, every credit union."