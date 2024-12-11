Elon Musk Adds Over $100 Billion to Net Worth Since Trump Election, Becomes First Person in History to Hit $400 Billion
Tesla Inc.'s stock is up more than 65% from where it was pre-election
Since the 2024 presidential election, Elon Musk has added another $100 billion to his net worth, cementing his position as the richest man in the world.
A recent sale of shares to Musk's company, SpaceX, single-handedly added $50 billion to Musk's net worth, making him worth roughly $439.2 billion, according to Bloomberg. This signals a drastic change from 2022, when Musk lost $200 billion of his net worth at once.
Musk is the first person in history to hit a net worth of $400 billion.
"Elon Musk is now worth more than Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates combined," posted Brew Markets, the Morning Brew's daily market newsletter, to X (formerly Twitter).
During the 2024 election cycle Musk emerged as a huge supporter of Donald Trump, who became the president-elect last month. Musk's support of Trump, and Trump's subsequent victory, have bolstered Musk's fortune—since the election concluded, Tesla Inc.'s stock is up by 65%.
On Wednesday, CNBC reported that SpaceX agreed to purchase $1.25 billion in common shares from company insiders, valuing the company at $350 billion.
"What's really crazy about this is that almost no investors wanted to sell shares even at a $350B valuation!" Musk wrote on X. "SpaceX reduced the amount of shares it bought back from employees in order to allow some new investors in."
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
