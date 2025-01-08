As devastating wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has criticized California's environmental regulations, calling the disaster "easily avoidable."

These fires are easily avoidable, but nonsense regulations in California prevent action being taken, so year after year homes burn down and more people die https://t.co/GeqZ8vDkEn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

"These fires are easily avoidable, but nonsense regulations in California prevent action being taken, so year after year homes burn down and more people die," Musk said, adding his commentary to a tweet criticizing California for opting out of certain wildfire prevention tactics.

Fueled by hurricane-force Santa Ana winds and parched vegetation following an unusually dry winter, the wildfires have destroyed over 1,000 buildings, forced 37,000 residents to evacuate and claimed at least two lives. Still uncontained, the hardest-hit areas include Pacific Palisades, where hydrant water shortages have hindered firefighting efforts, and Pasadena, where the Eaton Fire has grown to over 10,000 acres.

Musk's comments echo those of President-elect Donald Trump, who also blamed California's environmental policies and Gov. Gavin Newsom for the fires, particularly restrictions on water usage aimed at protecting endangered fish species.

Gov. Newsom has pushed back against such criticisms, emphasizing the need for immediate cooperation rather than political blame. "We don't have time for that mishegoss," Newsom said in a press conference, urging focus on firefighting efforts and evacuation protocols as Southern California prepares for another day of extreme fire risk.

Originally published by Latin Times.