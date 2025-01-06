Elon Musk is facing a whirlwind of criticism after using a slur against an X user on Monday, just days after demanding that users post more positive content.

The incident came about when Joni Askola, a Finnish doctoral candidate, tweeted, "Elon Musk is rapidly becoming the largest spreader of disinformation in human history, hijacking political debates in the process. The EU must take action!"

In response to the user's criticism, Musk replied, "F u retard."

A storm of outrage on the platform ensued as users are called out the contradiction between Musk's behavior and his recent call for "positive, beautiful, or informative content" in a Dec. 29 tweet.

Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 29, 2024

One user said, "So that's what you meant by saying let's share nicer content here?" Another added, "Your hypocrisy is endless."

Someone had to do this 😄 pic.twitter.com/b0tOGjgXHt — OsakeKeisari (@OsakeKeisari) January 6, 2025

Musk's plea for civility, made in the late December tweet, was already met with skepticism. Critics pointed to his divisive posts, including endorsements of far-right political movements and profanity-laced arguments.

Musk's appeal for positivity came just weeks after he joked about assassination attempts on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, as reported by The Independent.

The platform has been accused of amplifying hate speech and misinformation while alienating advertisers and users. Critics and social media users argue that Musk's erratic online persona undermines X's reputation.

Originally published by Latin Times.