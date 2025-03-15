Elon Musk claimed his space technology company, SpaceX, will launch more than 90% of Earth's rockets into orbit this year.

"China will be ~5% and rest of world, including rest of America, around 5%," Musk stated in an X post shared Saturday. "When Starship is launching at high rate, SpaceX will probably carry >99% of Earth's payload mass to orbit."

"This is necessary to make Mars a self-sustaining civilization," Musk added.

Musk's comments were made in response to a video from "Ellie in Space," a self-stylized independent journalist. She stated the historic launch cadence was "impressive," adding claims that SpaceX is "making their own rules and launching whenever they want" are unfounded.

"That's not how it works. They have to work with the FAA and many different entities. There's processes in place," she stated.

However, Musk, who is also leading the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with cutting wasteful federal spending, has awarded himself billions in federal contracts.

In February, Musk's telecommunications company, Starlink, signed a contract with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), days after DOGE laid off hundreds of agency employees. As a result, he may receive up to $20 billion in federal funding.

In light of the deal, the Campaign Legal Center filed a complaint with the Department of Transportation's Inspector General's office, urging it to investigate Musk's involvement with the FAA deal and whether he and the Trump administration are guilty of violating the federal government's conflict of interest laws, Forbes reported.

Originally published on Latin Times