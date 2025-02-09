Elon Musk demanded the impeachment of a federal judge after a ruling blocked his spending task force, DOGE, from accessing Treasury payment systems.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer issued the decision on Saturday, ruling that only designated Treasury officials should access sensitive information to prevent hacking and data breaches, reported The Daily Beast.

The ruling, part of a lawsuit filed by 19 Democrat state attorneys general, prevented Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team from receiving more than "read-only" access previously granted by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

At least one DOGE staffer, Marko Elez, was given access through a tech agreement to write code, reported Wired. Elez later resigned after racist social media posts resurfaced, but Musk vowed to rehire him.

Multiple sources claimed DOGE employees dumped sensitive data into AI and asked the software to slash the Education Department's budget.

In a post published on X, Musk referred to Engelmayer as a "corrupt judge."

"A corrupt judge protecting corruption. He needs to be impeached now," Musk wrote.

The injunction will remain in place until at least Friday, as the case heads to court.

Time magazine mocked President Donald Trump by captioning a photo of "President Elon Musk" on the cover of its latest issue.

Originally published on Latin Times