Elon Musk lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for criticizing Americans who voted for Donald Trump, calling him "an insufferable tool."

The comment came in response to a clip of Trudeau speaking at an event for the Equal Voice Foundation, which aims to improve gender representation in Canadian politics, as reported by the Canadian Press.

Justin Trudeau: "The United States voted—for a second time—to NOT elect its first woman president...I want you to know that I am, and always will be, a PROUD FEMINIST!" pic.twitter.com/yjkhPckixC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 11, 2024

"It shouldn't be that way. It wasn't supposed to be that way. We were supposed to be on a steady, if difficult sometimes, march towards progress," Trudeau said at the event.

"And yet, just a few weeks ago, the United States voted for a second time to not elect its first woman president. Everywhere, women's rights and women's progress are under attack. Overtly, and subtly. I want you to know that I am, and always will be, a proud feminist," he continued.

This part of Trudeau's speech garnered millions of views after it was shared on social media, where it reached Musk.

He’s such an insufferable tool.



Won’t be in power for much longer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2024

"He's such an insufferable tool. Won't be in power for much longer," the Tesla CEO commented under a post about the speech.

Musk's comments come at a time when tensions are high between Canada and the U.S. Stemming from concerns on border security, Trump has also threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian imports.

The president-elect also jokingly referred to Trudeau as the "governor" of the "Great State of Canada," in a Truth Social post on Monday. This came after he reportedly joked to Trudeau during a Mar-a-Lago dinner that the country could become the U.S.' 51st state.

If Trump implements the tariffs, Trudeau said that Canada "will respond," CTV News reported.

Originally published by Latin Times.