Elon Musk returned to "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast last week, where he recycled one of his favorite Nazi jokes when asked about his infamously controversial Inauguration Day salute.

Rogan asked Musk how it felt to spend $44 billion on the platform, only to have its users call him a Nazi following a gesture he made multiple times to the crowd at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

🚨JOE ROGAN: "What is it like to buy a company for $44B and then people call you a Nazi on the platform you just bought?"



ELON MUSK: "I did Nazi it coming. *ba-dum-tss*."



JOE ROGAN: "There's so many examples of people saying "my heart goes out to you."



ELON MUSK: "I can now... pic.twitter.com/HqPw7I37sU — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 28, 2025

"I did Nazi it coming," Musk quipped, grinning sheepishly as Rogan threw his head back in laughter.

Rogan went on to defend Musk, arguing that the same people who once admired him had now turned against him. "The left was in love with you, and now the same idiots are calling you a Nazi—it's the most bizarre thing I've ever seen," Rogan said.

Rogan acknowledged the gesture was done with "enthusiasm that probably wouldn't be recommended, in hindsight." Musk dismissed the criticism, sarcastically adding: "Now I can no longer point at things diagonally."

The gesture Musk made to the crowd at President Donald Trump's inauguration elicited widespread backlash for its resemblance to the Nazi "sieg heil" salute, which translates to "hail victory," and was used to pay homage to Hitler.

Musk has insisted he meant "my heart goes out to you," a defense that did little to dissuade critics, who point to Musk's support of Germany's far-right conservative party AfD and the Trump administration's hardline anti-immigration policies and disavowal of DEI initiatives as evidence of fascist leanings.

The week of Trump's inauguration, Musk laughed off the speculation, posting a string of Nazi puns on X, including "I did Nazi that coming."

Originally published on Latin Times