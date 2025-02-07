Elon Musk has come out publicly declaring his intense "love" for President Donald Trump, sparking jokes among social media users.

In the tweet shared Friday morning, Musk said, "I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man."

I love @realDonaldTrump as much as a straight man can love another man — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

Several users used the moment to create jokes, as dozens have previously called Musk "First Lady Elonia" due to how much the Tesla CEO praises Trump.

"Bromance confirmed," one user commented. Another joked, "If you love him so much why don't you marry him."

Bromance confirmed. — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 7, 2025

If you love him so much why don’t you marry him — greg (@greg16676935420) February 7, 2025

Others used the post to share AI-generated images of Musk and Trump as boyfriends, or photoshopping them into romance movies such as "The Notebook."

You two are gonna break up eventually pic.twitter.com/3ZAhE0sxA2 — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) February 7, 2025

Musk and Trump's relationship has been under much scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers recently as the actions of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), run by Musk, have affected the work of various US agencies and committees.

"Elon Musk is a Nazi nepo baby, a godless, lawless billionaire who no one elected. Elon, this is the American people. This is not your trashy cybertruck that you can just dismantle, pick apart, and sell the pieces of," Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley said at a protest against DOGE.

After intense backlash over DOGE accessing the Treasury Department's payment systems, a coalition of a dozen state attorneys announced plans to file a lawsuit to block the task force's efforts.

DOGE has stated that its efforts are intended to reduce government spending.

Originally published by Latin Times.