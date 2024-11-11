Elon Musk Turns to X Users for 'Recommendations' on Who Should Join Trump Administration
Dozens of users offered themselves up for consideration
As Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, billionaire Elon Musk has turned to X users for "recommendations" on who should be a part of Trump's next administration.
In a post to X Sunday night, Musk told his followers, "Would be interesting to hear recommendations for roles in the new administration for consideration by the President."
Dozens of users responded to Musk's tweet, offering themselves up for consideration for Trump's administration. Other pitches included Michael Flynn, who served as a national security advisor during Trump's first administration, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Sen. Rick Scott.
The billionaire's tweet comes after Musk was included in a phone call with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the president-elect's support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been a vocal supporter of Trump since his campaign began. Musk has repeatedly tweeted in support of Trump and Republican campaign promises, and has made large donations to Trump's campaign.
Back in May, it was reported that Trump was considering giving Musk a position in the "government efficiency" task force, which would aim to reduce federal spending, as reported by The Telegraph.
Originally published by Latin Times.
© Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
