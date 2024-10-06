Right-wing tech billionaire Elon Musk erupted on stage at Donald Trump's Pennsylvania campaign rally Saturday night, jumped up and down and touted a new "Dark MAGA" in a wildly physical presentation.

"Fight, fight, fight!" roared Musk, sporting a T-shirt reading: "Occupy Mars."

"As you can see, I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA," he over-enthusiastically gushed to the crowd in Butler.

For people asking if Elon Musk is really speaking at Trump's maga-cult rally today, the answer is yes!💥💥💥💥

😡😡😡😡🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/7mWlmaults — honeybadgersmybitch (@ThomsonSherin) October 5, 2024

photos of Elon Musk at the Trump rally in Butler 😳



zoom in if you dare



(Jim Watson/Getty) pic.twitter.com/IkrRmexAYu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2024

At one point, the former president shot a glance back over his shoulder from the podium at Musk, who was still leaping. The scene was reminiscent of Trump leaving his spot on stage to loom behind Hillary Clinton during a 2016 presidential debate.

"Ketamine," which Musk has revealed he takes for depression, began to trend on X.

It was Trump's first visit back to the same fair grounds in Butler were he was wounded by a bullet from would-assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks in early July. Musk quickly endorsed Trump after the attempt on the former president's life, and Trump invited him to join him on stage at the Butler rally.

Musk, who has massively benefited from from Trump's 40 percent corporate tax cut as well as personal tax reductions for the wealthy, insisted Trump "must win" to "preserve" the Constitution and democracy.

He insisted the "other side" wants to "take away your freedom of speech ... your right to bear arms ... your right to vote, effectively."

In fact it's Republicans who have filed multiple lawsuits to block voters who they believe will be Democratic.

Trump brings Elon Musk on stage, who he claims "saved free speech." Elon jumps up and down, claims he is "dark MAGA," and praises Trump. pic.twitter.com/xJTyiyziWJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2024

Trump and the billionaire's Saturday lovefest was a stark contrast to Trump's vicious attack on Musk just two years ago after Musk said he was too old to run for president.

"When Elon Musk came to the White House asking me for help on all of his many subsidized projects, whether it's electric cars that don't drive long enough, driverless cars that crash, or rocket ships to nowhere, without which subsidies he'd be worthless and tell me how he was a big Trump fan and Republican, I could have said, "drop to your knees and beg," and he would have done it," Trump wrote then on Truth Social.

Musk and Trump critics had a field day about Musk's hijinks on the billionaire's own X. But they didn't know whether to laugh or cry.

I just can’t joke about Elon going full on, dark MAGA, fascist; so don’t ask me to “make fun” of him.



He is DANGEROUS as FUCK!

Elon, like Trump, will destroy this country to fulfill his own utterly selfish needs. Period.

