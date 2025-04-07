The plans to access massive data from different government and federal agencies continue from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and their next goal is to access the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) data.

However, to do so, DOGE would reportedly hold a "hackathon" so that it would be able to collect the data from the agency and move it to another platform.

Elon Musk's DOGE Reportedly Plans an IRS 'Hackathon'

Elon Musk and DOGE have massive plans for its next target agency, and according to Wired's report, they are currently cooking up an IRS "hackathon" for next week. The goal for DOGE is to create a "mega API" that would help them access IRS data using third-party software, with the API helping them move the data they gathered into a new cloud platform.

This will eventually create and establish a "read center" of the agency's systems, potentially allowing DOGE to get an insight into the operations of the IRS.

DOGE plans to complete its hackathon activity in 30 days, and according to an IRS employee, this timeline is not possible. Moreover, the said employee told Wired that this could potentially "cripple" the IRS.

What Is Going to Happen with DOGE's Hackathon?

DOGE's plan centers on assembling "dozens" of IRS engineers in DC to help them build their so-called "mega API" for the agency. It was also revealed that DOGE plans to work with a third-party provider known as Palantir, and according to The Verge, they are known for data collection and government surveillance and analysis work.

The report from Wired claims that this operation is led by 25-year-old Gavin Kliger, and Sam Corcos, a health-tech CEO.

Elon Musk and DOGE's Work and Operations

The main goal for establishing DOGE is to act as the government's watchdog in its different operations, with this being a special team that supposedly would only have power for a short time until it gets dissolved.

However, over the past months since the DOGE team worked on their massive goals for the US government, they had been facing significant controversies and issues that had many questioning their work. First, the team claims that staff who work for and with Musk's DOGE team are reportedly earning six-digit figures despite claiming that they receive no compensation for their efforts.

Additionally, DOGE's previous report on its website, particularly on its "Wall of Receipts," claimed that the agency was able to save $8 billion from one department after canceling a deal worth the same price. However, that specific deal only amounted to $8 million, and a former federal government chief acquisition officer from the Obama administration claimed that they were making superficial claims on the website.

Originally published on Tech Times