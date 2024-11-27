Elon Musk's mother shared that she thinks "dishonest media" could end up breaking up her "genius of the world" son's relationship with Donald Trump.

"What they call mainstream media, but I call them dishonest Democrat media, they will be trying to break up the relationship. They will be hating everything," Maye Musk said during an appearance on Fox Business. "And I told that to Elon, he said he expects that because they were dishonest before the election."

But for the time being, Maye shared that her son really appears to enjoy working alongside Trump and that their friendship appears to be going smoothly so far.

"They just seem to be having fun, a lot of fun, and that's nice for both of them to have fun," Maye said on the show. "[Elon] really respects him a lot and is really happy that there's a future for America now."

The president-elect selected Elon to work alongside Vivek Ramaswamy in the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, which is said to have been created to find ways to solve wasteful government spending.

Maye shared that she has sat in on meetings with her and Ramaswamy as they have begun identifying possible spending issues, such as how various government buildings are reportedly "empty," which the department previously mentioned in posts to X.

Federal government agencies are using, on average, just 12% of the space in their DC headquarters. The Department of Agriculture, with space for more than 7,400 people, averaged 456 workers each day (6% occupancy). Why are American taxpayer dollars being spent to maintain empty… pic.twitter.com/qqhlqb3gRT — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) November 21, 2024

Trump's friendship with Elon has been seen as controversial, as a previous study said almost half of voters did not think their relationship was a good idea. The friendship has also been mocked online, as AI-generated images of Elon being Trump's First Lady previously flooded X.

However, Maye's faith in her son did not waver, as she said that she was "very proud of him."

"I don't like the word 'wealthy' or 'billionaire' or things like that because I think it's degrading. I think he's the genius of the world, and people are loving him for that," Maye told Fox Business.

Originally published by Latin Times.