Hollywood actor Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson, who starred in eight popular "Harry Potter" films based on books penned by JK Rowling as Hermione Granger, will end 2023 in the elite company of top celebrity earners. The 33-year-old star's net worth is estimated to be $85 million, with her major sources of income primarily being her wages as an actor, including income from endorsement deals, and some smart investment deals made by her.

However, she didn't make it on the Forbes list of the world's highest-paid entertainers in 2023, where the lone female presence was that of Taylor Swift, with a bounty a tad above Watson's at $92 million. Swift was in the ninth slot on the elite list.

Swift's "The Eras Tour" had even global economists swooning, with market research firm QuestionPro estimating that it gave a $5 billion boost to the world economy. The concert series had a huge impact on travel and tourism, too, as fans scrambled to get tickets and followed the rock star in hordes, boosting the travel and tourism sectors. With merchandise-related temporary jobs also getting a fillip, a QuestionPro study estimated that "The Eras Tour" generated $4.6 billion via consumer spending, as restaurants, bars and shops near the concert area reported increased sales. The tour reportedly grossed over $2.2 billion.

'Harry Potter' Bounty

The Harry Potter series reportedly fetched Watson a massive $70 million. She was also listed among the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2015.

Watson's highest wages in the "Harry Potter" series were $30 million for "Deathly Hallows" parts 1 and 2.

For a perspective, Daniel Radcliffe, who reportedly raked in $95.6 million from the "Harry Potter" franchise, has the highest net worth among actors in the movie series. Radcliffe's net worth has been estimated at a staggering $110 million, according to Parade.

But Watson's fortune is not due to the "Harry Potter" films alone. She also appeared in a wide array of other productions, including the 2017 musical romantic fantasy film "Beauty and the Beast," for which she pocketed $15 million. Watson was also the executive producer of the American period drama "Little Women."

Dazzling Brand Value

Watson's net worth also has the stamp of her luxury brand endorsements, including Lancôme, Burberry and Calvin Klein. Luxury endorsements are estimated to channel $5 million to $10 million into Watson's fortune annually.

Born in France to English parents, Watson dabbled in acting from the tender age of 6 at the Oxford branch of Stagecoach Theater Arts.

Three years later, she was selected for the "Harry Potter" series, which propelled her to fame and riches.

Watson also entered Forbes's list of "Most Valuable Young Stars" in 2009, and a year later, she basked in the glory of being tagged as Hollywood's highest-paid female actor, with a reported income of $24.8 million, as per a report by Celebrity Net Worth.

The path to glory also opened a plethora of high-profile modeling assignments as Watson graced the covers of fashion magazines, including Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. This, in turn, gave a boost to her brand value.

A natural corollary of this was a peek into her own fashion line.

So, Watson graduated to the world of fashion by launching her own sustainable fashion line, The EmWatson. Wise investment decisions also followed with a view to padding up her financial security.

Other Hollywood Biggies

Watson is not on the list of Hollywood's top female actors in terms of net worth. She is way behind the last-placed Jane Fonda, who has an estimated net worth of $200 million.

The list, which is topped by the lone billionaire actor Jami Gertz ($3.2 billion), also figures Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen ($500 million) and Reese Witherspoon ($420 million) in the second and third spots, respectively.

Other popular names on the list include usual suspects Jennifer Aniston ($320 Million), Julia Roberts ($255 Million) and Sandra Bullock ($250 Million).

What's in Store for Emma Watson in 2024

There are currently no major movie projects being talked about in connection with the actor as she relishes other pursuits, including environmental activism. Watson is also reportedly enrolled in a master's program in creative writing, which can be a hint that she's taking a break from acting.

Talks of an untitled thriller film, in which she would reportedly star alongside Tom Hanks, made rounds in July this year, but no updates have so far been released about the supposed project.