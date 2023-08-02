KEY POINTS ENHYPEN recently performed at the KSPO Dome in South Korea, kicking off its "Fate" world tour

ENHYPEN performed most of the hits from its earlier music eras, starting in 2020

For the last set, ENHYPEN sang and danced to the songs from its newest album, "Dark Blood"

ENHYPEN recently kicked off its "Fate" world tour in Seoul, performing a total of 24 songs that included most of the hits from its earlier discography.

Over the weekend, Heeseung, Sunghoon, Jay, Jake, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki performed a two-night show at the KSPO Dome in South Korea to commemorate the start of their second world tour. There, the South Korean pop boy group sang and danced to songs spanning all its music eras since 2020.

ENHYPEN began the concert with an explosive performance of "Drunk-Dazed" from its second mini-album, titled "Border: Carnival." It was then followed by a new dance break before the group broke into another song, "Blockbuster," as seen in a video compilation uploaded by TikTok user @aus.jake. It appeared to be taken from the livestream via Weverse.

Other songs the group performed during the first set were "Let Me In (20 Cube)," "Flicker" and "Fever" — a mixture of songs from its debut album "Border: Day One" and "Carnival."

The 4th generation K-Pop group then opened the second set with "Mixed Up," "Future Perfect (Pass The Mic)" and "Blessed-Cursed." During the performance, the seven members donned all-white ensembles.

After the explosive dance performances, ENHYPEN showcased its vocal abilities, performing "Attention, Please," "ParadoXXX Invasion" and "Tamed-Dashed."

The group was then divided into two units to perform stripped-down versions of some of its hit singles. Sunghoon, Jay, Jake and Sunoo sang "TFW (That Feeling When)," and Jay even played the acoustic guitar.

Jungwon, Ni-ki and Heeseung completed the second unit, serenading the crowd with "Just A Little Bit." Heeseung also showed off his piano skills, surprising the crowd with a slowed-down intro of the track using the musical instrument.

Of course, ENHYPEN also tried to meet the fans up close, blending in with the crowd while singing "10 Months" and "Polaroid Love." Most of the members scattered around the stadium, but they were accompanied by security. After returning to the main stage, the group performed "Shout Out" and "Go Big Or Go Home."

For the last set, ENHYPEN performed the songs from its latest mini album, "Dark Blood," such as "Chaconne," "Bills," "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)," "Bite Me" and "Karma." It also performed songs featured in HYBE's webtoon "Dark Moon," including "One In A Billion" and "Criminal Love."

Following its Seoul stop, the group will jet off to Japan in September to perform at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Sept. 2 to 3 and the Tokyo Dome on Sept. 13 to 14.

ENHYPEN will also head to the U.S. for the rest of October, performing in Los Angeles, Glendale, Houston, Dallas, Newark and Chicago. More tour dates and locations will be announced soon.