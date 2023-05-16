KEY POINTS Enhypen is gearing up for its fourth mini-album, "Dark Blood"

"Dark Blood" will feature six songs, including "Fate" and "Bite Me"

"Dark Blood" will hit the streaming platforms on May 22

BeLift Lab has dropped the complete tracklist for Enhypen's fourth mini album, titled "Dark Blood," before it hits music streaming platforms later this month.

On Wednesday at midnight KST, the South Korea-based entertainment label revealed that the upcoming record would feature six songs that are a mixture of collaborations with well-known producers in the K-pop industry.

"Hitman" Bang — the moniker of HBYE Corporation chairman and BTS mastermind Bang Si-hyuk — appeared to have contributed to the majority of tracks on "Dark Blood," including "Fate," "Sacrifice (Eat Me Up)," "Chaconne," "Bills" and "Karma."

The 50-year-old music executive has actively participated in Enhypen's previous comebacks as a producer, such as 2022's "Manifesto: Day 1," "Dimension: Senkou" and "Dimension Answer, 2021's "Border: Carnival" and 2020's "Border: Day One."

Bang was also responsible for forming the seven-member group — composed of Ni-ki, Jungwon, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Heeseung, Jay, and Jake — as he was the panel judge of the survival competition show "I-Land," where the group first came together in 2020.

Rounding up the tracklist is the song "Bite Me," produced by Cirkut and Jason Evigan.

Ahead of the official release date, Enhypen has teased fans with a snippet of the album's main track, seemingly hinting that it was "Bite Me," as the lyrics go: "Just come kiss me and bite me."

The group shared the upbeat track via TikTok and even showed subtle hand movements, which seemed to be part of the track's choreography.

Though the full song has yet to be unveiled, fans have already flocked to the comments section claiming it will be the song of the year or SOTY.

"Song of the year goes to... Enhypen. This will be damn [nice]," one fan wrote. While another commented, "Sounds like SOTY."

"The dance is giving 'Blood Sweat And Tears.' I'm so excited," a third fan wrote, comparing the choreography to BTS' hit 2016 track "Blood Sweat and Tears."

"I just know this is going to be so good," a fourth user stated.

"Dark Blood" will be released on May 22 on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music.

Fans can still pre-order the physical album via Weverse Shop. The set, which includes all three versions of "Dark Blood," sells for $53.78, while individual versions are sold at random for $17.92. The "Engene Version" set retails for $90.39, and one album costs $12.91.