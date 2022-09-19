Enrique Iglesias surprised fans after he posted a video of himself locking lips with a female fan at a meet-and-greet event in Las Vegas on Friday.

In the video posted on his Instagram page, the pop star can be seen kissing the woman on the cheek as the latter clicked a selfie. In a split second, the woman cleverly turned her head and tried to give the "Bailando" singer a passionate kiss on the lips. Iglesias could be seen holding the woman on the hips as she continues to film the intimate encounter.

Later, the singer gently pulled away from the woman and ran to the side with a huge grin on his face. The video, which had Iglesias' 1999 track "Bailamos" in the background, was captioned, "Friday night in #LASVEGAS @resortsworldlv see you tonight!!!."

Fans gave mixed reactions to the intimate moment with some expressing health concerns and others pitying his longtime partner, Anna Kournikova.

"Feel sorry for what his family needs to see," one person wrote on the comments section of his Instagram page. "Exactly! What a jerk!" another said.

A Twitter user was unimpressed with Iglesias' actions and wrote, "Yuck. I can't believe I loved that guy back when his debut Spanish album came out. If Anna is into the open relationship, then alright but they don't like titles so I guess they're like Elon and Grimes were."

Another supporter tried to explain the situation and tweeted, "He's been allowing over-excited fans to hug and kiss him since '95 and the entire time he's been with Anna even when she's been in the audience at his shows. Clearly, she's fine with it."

Another fan was worried about the singer's health and said, "Not judging what an adult decides to do, heck there are people with open marriages out here and they work, you are missing the point. The point is the kissing of random women and he has been doing it for years, high-risk behavior for oral herpes don't you think?"

The 47-year-old musician has been with Kournikova since 2001 after they worked together on his "Escape" music video. They share three kids - 4-year-old twins Nicholas and Lucy and 2-year-old Mary.