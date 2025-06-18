As a CEO, I've found that sharing knowledge is one of the most valuable ways to engage with diverse perspectives, benchmark successful management strategies, and cultivate a resilient network of like-minded leaders who are actively shaping the companies that will influence and define the future of business across industries.

It's one of the key motivations behind the launch of my 'How To CEO' series—a space for sharing real-world insights with other business leaders. A recurring theme that surfaces is the way I break down performance and take the pulse of how we're functioning as a unified company.

We've all adapted to a hybrid work model, where a mix of in-person and remote collaboration has become the default, and tools like Zoom and Teams are now as routine as opening a spreadsheet. Some days, it feels like I'm navigating the company the same way I browse Netflix or Hulu—switching rapidly between channels called marketing, sales, operations, staff meetings, and board updates, each with its own storyline and pace.

Still, I make it a priority not to let the digital experience replace real connection. I travel regularly to maintain in-person touchpoints across our North American offices and DC network, keeping those human interactions at the core of how we operate.

Nevertheless, I've discovered that holding a consistent set of weekly operating meetings via Zoom serves a dual purpose. Not only does it allow teams to provide updates on projects, programs, and performance, but it also opens the door for broader, cross-functional teams to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the company is being managed.

These weekly meetings have proven invaluable in demonstrating what success looks like in action. Each session typically features a leader with a well-defined agenda, slides showcasing key projects and timelines, and visual or video examples to illustrate progress. It's an approach that fosters transparency and alignment across the organization.

The level of preparation and the detail in the plans make it apparent which teams are excelling and which are facing challenges. Furthermore, regular attendance at these meetings allows everyone to witness firsthand how we're executing strategy. With increased cross-functional awareness, we're able to drive better alignment and ultimately achieve more favorable results.

Associates can stream and access a range of functional episodes each week, available at their convenience, covering various areas of the business. This practice provides a broader perspective on what's happening across the company. It's something I initiated to keep the entire organization aligned on our shared goals, mission, and the collective efforts required to support one another more effectively.

These sessions also make it simple for participants to present their work and highlight their accomplishments, without the constraints of being confined to a conference room. After each meeting, I typically post my observations—what I call episode reviews—on our internal social network. This provides immediate recognition for teams across the globe and various functions, fostering a culture of real-time appreciation that ultimately drives higher associate engagement.

When it comes to closely evaluating my team's performance, there are a few key practices I follow that have a significant impact on management. These practices play a crucial role in aligning everyone and ensuring we're all moving in the same direction.

I regularly dedicate time to analyze performance on a week-to-week and even day-to-day basis. I'm not hesitant to dive into the details, as it allows me to identify trends, spot challenges early, and ensure we're staying on track.

In many ways, the recent shift to remote work has played a significant role in transforming how we conduct meetings. In a physical office environment, it's nearly impossible to gather 40 people for a meeting without things slowing down. Coordinating schedules and keeping everyone engaged becomes a challenge.

However, with this approach, we can bring many people into a Zoom room, where participants simply dial in to get a quick snapshot of performance, understand what works and what doesn't, and connect directly with managers and executives. This creates a clearer, more holistic view of the business, extending beyond the boundaries of individual departments.

This strategy is a practical, hands-on approach that delivers results. It fosters better team engagement and aligns personnel with the larger vision. At the same time, it provides everyone with the opportunity to be informed about our direction and the goals we aim to achieve moving forward. Ultimately, it creates a more cohesive and informed organization, leading to better outcomes.