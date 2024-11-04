New recordings have been released of Jeffrey Epstein referring to Donald Trump as his "closest friend," while simultaneously calling him manipulative in regards to his questionable behavior towards women, according to a report.

The tapes, recorded in August 2017 during interviews for Michael Wolff's book "Fire and Fury," shed light on the complex and controversial relationship between Epstein and Trump.

At the time of the recordings, Epstein was a convicted sex offender, yet he chose to speak candidly about how Trump was his "closest friend for 10 years," The Wrap reported.

In the tapes, Epstein claims to have known Trump for a decade, describing him as "charming" and "a horrible human being."

"He is charming; he is able to convince people," Epstein said. "It's very much like Clinton. Both Bill and Donald have the ability to go over to a fat, ugly woman, say, 'You are the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.' So, he tells everybody what they want to hear. And that is charming."

Epstein also detailed Trump's knack for captivating others, saying, "He tells everybody what they want to hear."

The recordings also captured Epstein alleging that Trump engaged in unfaithful behavior, suggesting he would betray friends for personal gain.

"He does nasty things to his best friends, his best friends' wives," Epstein said. "Anyone who he first tries to gain their trust, and then uses it to do bad things."

The release of these recordings has prompted responses from Trump's campaign, which dismissed them as "false smears" and part of a broader narrative of election interference, according to the Daily Beast.

"He waited until days before the election to make outlandish false smears all in an effort to engage in blatant election interference on behalf of Kamala Harris. He's a failed journalist that is resorting to lying for attention," a spokesperson told the Daily Beast.

