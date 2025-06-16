Eric Trump was widely mocked online after claiming that "Trump Mobile" would "revolutionize" the cell phone industry during a live Fox Business appearance announcing the new T1 Phone and wireless plan.

The Trump Organization unveiled its latest licensing venture on Monday: a mobile phone service and device marketed under the Trump name. The company says Trump Mobile, also called T1 Mobile, will offer a gold-colored smartphone for $499, made by an undisclosed third-party manufacturer, AP News reported. Additionally, they'll offer a $47.45-per-month service plan dubbed "The 47 Plan"—a nod to Donald Trump's return as the 47th president.

The plan will include unlimited data, free calls and texts, roadside assistance, and a telehealth prescription service. While the company emphasized American-made branding and conservative values, it will rely on existing 5G networks and third-party call centers.

Eric Trump promoted the venture on Fox Business, telling viewers that "Trump Mobile is going to revolutionize cell phones," a claim that quickly drew derision from tech commentators and social media users alike.

A promotional mock-up showed the phone emblazoned with "Make America Great" and an etched American flag, but critics pointed out that the Trump family is simply licensing its name and not designing or manufacturing the device or running the network itself.

The backlash was swift. Online critics dubbed the product "another Trump GRIFT" and some joked that the White House had become "a continuous infomercial."

Ethics experts again raised concerns over the Trump family using public office to fuel private ventures, especially with the Federal Communications Commission having recently investigated media outlets critical of the administration.

