Every year on the 4th of July, the entire population of the United States of America eagerly bursts onto the streets, gathers together, and, dressed in red, white, and blue, commemorating the pivotal moment that created the nation, The Declaration of Independence signed on that day in 1776. In 2026, the US will celebrate its Semi-quincentennial, or 250th birthday. In anticipation of that pivotal event, the Driving Force Institute (DFI), a catalyst of change in history education, will release a set of 500 short films about essential moments that shaped the country.

Founded in 2020 by Patrick Riccards, Driving Force Institute is a nonprofit steadfast in its mission to transform the reality of history education through providing alternative methods, such as short informative videos. After the tremendous success of the organization's first short film series, Untold History, which reached more than 52 million people worldwide, DFI strives to educate an even wider audience with the new initiative.

TikTok, Instagram Reels, and other popular short forms of content have drastically changed the needs of people. With shorter attention spans and multiple distractions buzzing around, short films, lasting between two to three minutes, are the most effective way to teach the current generations. With that in mind, Driving Force Institute, in partnership with MakeMatic, will release 500 films, all lasting up to three minutes. The first film will be published in mid-2024, and until July 4th, 2026, the nonprofit will be releasing new episodes frequently.

"In less than four years, we produced over 500 films as part of the Untold History series. After the great response, we wanted to do more. 'What comes next?' we asked ourselves. We could have continued to expand the previous set, but felt like we hit all the key pieces that reshape how students think," adds Riccards. "After inspiring talks with our partners, we realized the US is approaching its 250th birthday, and we knew we had to do something to appreciate and celebrate that day properly."

Driving Force Institute's new project will tackle the nationwide lack of history knowledge; each video will present crucial narratives, stories, events, artifacts, and people who have played a detrimental part in US history. Some topics will include the founding fathers, the American Civil War, and World War I and II. DFI's focal point is for the films to be digestible and attainable regardless of someone's age or expertise.

With the films being free of charge and available online, the nonprofit's commitment to educating the masses over profits is evident. DFI is the mastermind behind the project. However, the organization has partnered with several renowned institutes and libraries that reinforce the development process. New York Historical Society, the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, the American Battlefield Trust, and the Bill of Rights Institute are only a few of Driving Force Institute's partners. These organizations also affect the films' distribution, help offset production costs, and utilize DFI's series in their educative programs.

"The greatest present we, as an organization, could give the nation is ensuring the US' 250th birthday is celebrated and appreciated properly. What better way to do that than by offering an accessible, digestible way for everyone to sharpen their history knowledge," says Patrick. "The Driving Force Institute was created out of a sheer passion for education improvement, and we hope to equip more students, parents, and teachers with a deep understanding of the country's history."