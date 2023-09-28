KEY POINTS Analysts believe Ethereum ETFs have a 90% chance of launching next month

Analysts predicted that Valkyrie's Bitcoin futures ETF (BTF) might be the first to receive approval from the SEC

The SEC has delayed its decision on the spot Bitcoin ETF filings

ETF analysts are optimistic that despite the delay in the decision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) filings, Ethereum Futures ETF might start trading sometime next week.

The SEC's most recent announcement delaying its decision on the spot Bitcoin ETF filings moved the timeline of seeing these applications approved or rejected to 2024.

Despite this, industry analysts made a positive prediction on the approval of Ethereum ETFs and have upped the odds of the likelihood of the U.S. having its first ETH futures ETF in early October to 90%.

"While the spot remains in limbo, Ether futures ETFs are highly likely (90% odds) to start rolling out in early Oct. Valkyrie first (albeit with a BTC + ETH ETF) followed by dozen+ straight ether futures ETFs. Gonna be a wild race albeit w/ much lower stakes than spot," Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas said.

"Looking like the SEC is gonna let a bunch #Ethereum futures ETFs go next week potentially," another Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said in response to Balchunas' post on X.

In a follow-up post, Balchunas shared, "Hearing the SEC wants to accelerate the launch of Ether futures ETFs (bc they want it off their plate bf shutdown) so they've asked the filers to update their docs by Fri pm (no small task to jam into 48hrs, esp for indie issuers), so they can go eff Mon and trade Tue."

In their statement released this week, both analysts said that "Ethereum futures ETFs have a 90% chance of launching in October, we believe, with Valkyrie's Bitcoin futures ETF (BTF) poised to become the first to hold Ethereum exposure on Oct. 3 after a strategy change. We expect pure Ethereum futures ETFs to start trading the following week thanks to Volatility Shares' actions. "

The analysts also shared that the first U.S. ETF to hold ETH futures is Valerie's ETF.

"Valkyrie's BTF is on track to be the first US ETF to hold Ethereum futures. The strategy change is expected to take effect on Oct. 3, so Valkyrie's Bitcoin ETF will likely begin adding Ethereum exposure on Oct. 4. The first ETF to solely offer exposure to Ethereum futures will come from Volatility Shares. Its application is expected to go effective on Oct. 11, allowing an Oct. 12 launch," the analysts shared, adding "Including Valkyrie and Volatility Shares, at least nine issuers are proposing 15 Ethereum ETFs. We don't expect all of them to launch."

Unfortunately, the analysts did not reveal the sources of their update on the Ethereum futures ETF update this week.

Like spot Bitcoin ETF, the list of companies proposing to offer Ether futures or hybrid ETF is long.

Last month, there were six Ethereum Futures ETF aspirants awaiting the approval of the SEC -- Volatility Shares, Bitwise, Roundhill, VanEck, ProShares Trust, and Grayscale, all of which have recently filed their applications.

Volatility Shares submitted its ETH ETF application on July 28, with four more added to the list on Aug. 1, while Grayscale re-filed its application, bringing the total number of applicants to six.

The U.S. SEC has not yet said anything related to the Ether ETF applications as of late.