Former White House attorney Ty Cobb expressed shock and dismay over President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Matt Gaetz as Attorney General, calling it a "f*** you to America."

Cobb, who worked with Trump during his first term, criticized Gaetz's qualifications and character, claiming the nomination is a politically motivated move to disrupt the system. He defined the nomination as not serious during an interview with CNN's "OutFront."

"Matt Gaetz is just simply unqualified...he has no business being in this conversation."



"This is just a shocking event, and intentionally so. I mean, he's a disrupter, Trump is," Cobb said. "But Matt Gaetz is just simply unqualified, both academically, professionally, ethically, morally and experientially ... So, this is ... just not a serious choice."

The controversial nomination has sparked divided reactions, with some Republicans urging for a fair hearing, while Democrats are focusing of potential threats to democracy should Gaetz be confirmed as Trump's pick, The Hill reported.

Several Republicans have come out to anticipate their willingness to support the nomination: "So, we're going to give the president a chance to put his people forward. To every Republican: Give Matt a chance," South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Fox News's "Hannity."

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville from Alabama went one step further, warning that any colleague who votes against Trump's picks will face removal.

"Everybody's got an opinion up here but at the end of the day, President Trump was elected by an enormous vote, and he deserves the team around him that he wants. It's not up to us to determine that," Tuberville said during a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business.

Tuberville went on to remind his fellow senators that they were not elected president and they have one vote.

"Vote with President Trump," Tuberville added "This is the last chance we're going to have to save this country. And if you want to get in the way, fine. But we're going to try to get you out of the Senate, too, if you try to do that."

Meanwhile, Democrats are reminding the public the ethics investigation into allegations that Gaetz allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. The House Ethics Committee was set to vote on releasing the probe as soon as Friday, but the probe will now be likely shelved after Gaetz resigned following Trump's nomination.

"Holy s—. Trump will nominate Matt Gaetz as Attorney General. The man who was at the center of a sex trafficking probe. God help us," Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) said on X.

Originally published by Latin Times