The Shiba Inu development team is on fire. Just a little over a month after fully launching its layer-2 scalability solution Shibarium and renouncing its gas fee token Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), the team is preparing for the official launch of a new project, which according to Shytoshi Kusama, is "centered to highlight the community."

The pseudonymous lead developer of the Shiba Ecosystem posted a thread titled "A Bark of Peace on Deaf Ears" on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend. In one of the posts, Kusama seemingly hinted that the development team is preparing to roll out a new initiative for the community in the coming weeks.

"Until 'The Shib' takes the stage in the coming weeks and shines the spotlight on the community that seeks to bring positive change to the world," the post read.

Kusama, in an exclusive interview with International Business Times, confirmed that there is indeed a new publication.

"Yes. The Shib is a new publication we have in the works to increase communication with the community. We are pulling from projects and new partners as well as those who wrote into the intake form," Kusama revealed.

He also shared that "The Shib" is a "Shiba centered to highlight the community" but declined to offer more details when pressed for more details. They also refused to give any release date for the project and gave their usual "SOON" answer when asked about its timeline.

This is the second major revelation Kusama made after a period of absence from social media.

A few days back, Kusama was on the Bad Idea AI Telegram channel where they surprised the community when they mentioned some "secret initiatives," including AI initiatives for SHIB.

"Great meeting with @MrLightspeed and some key members of the Bad AI Team to push forward on the secret and not-so-secret AI initiatives for Shib. Thanks for all the hard work gents," Kusama said.

SHIB, the native cryptocurrency token of the Shiba Ecosystem, was trading down at $0.000007177 as of 2:28 a.m. ET on Monday with a 24-hour trading volume up by 9.51% at $57 million, representing a 0.88% decrease in the last 24 hours and a 4.7% loss over the past seven days.

SHIB's total circulating supply stands at 589.89 trillion SHIB, with its value down by 0.89% at a $4.23 billion market cap, according to data from CoinMarketCap.