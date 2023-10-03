Bad Idea AI (BAD), the decentralized ecosystem that combines the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), underwent a comprehensive CertiK audit to mitigate risk, enhance transparency and heighten security, resulting in an impressive security score.

In emerging industries like decentralized finance (DeFi) and cryptocurrency, trust and security are pivotal concerns for businesses and users alike. To emphasize its commitment to security, trust, and transparency while safeguarding users' funds, Bad Idea AI willingly subjected itself to a comprehensive CertiK audit.

The project achieved an A rating with a security score of 80 from CertiK, a security-focused ranking platform that analyzes and monitors blockchain protocols and DeFi projects.

The platform also highlighted Bad Idea AI's impressive scores in governance strength, market stability, token activity, trading volume and market cap, all ranking in the top 10%.

But Bad Idea AI's decision to undergo the CertiK audit was not solely driven by these factors.

"Another reason Bad Idea AI underwent a Certik audit is to set a precedent for best practices within the industry," Bad Idea listing manager who uses the handle Mr. Lightspeed told International Business Times in an exclusive interview.

Mr. Lightspeed, who is also the President of Lightspeed Crypto Services, LLC, disclosed that this marks their fifth audit overall, excluding other audit types like circulation supply reviews. He added that this smart contract would be deployed on Shibarium when bridging over.

In addition to securing customers' funds, Bad Idea AI is actively working on various projects, some of which are currently in development and will be announced in due time.

"We still have a robust list of products and services into which we are working to integrate the token," Mr. Lightspeed said, before adding, "For the AI chatbot, we have a beta version in closed testing that aims to add memory of conversations on a per-handle basis in Telegram and Discord, as well as incorporate additional machine learning elements."

He also said, "We've migrated to the cloud to effectively scale for increased demand and larger database requirements. Following that, we could consider trials where we tailor Bad Idea AI to support specific communities. For example, Bad Idea AI could act as an automated admin that can respond to community questions in a group chat."

Mr. Lightspeed expressed gratitude to the incredible community supporting Bad Idea AI and emphasized that the project, which is only four months old, is just beginning.

"Thank you all for your incredible support and engagement. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with Bad Idea AI, and we couldn't do it without this amazing community. Stay tuned for exciting updates and new features. Together, we are just getting started," he said.

As of 11:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday, BAD was trading down at $0.000000049781, with a 24-hour trading volume down by 24.98% at $1.06 million, representing a 0.71% increase in the last 24 hours and a 19.1% increase over the past seven days.

Based on the latest data from CoinMarketCap, BAD's total circulating supply stands at 534.96 trillion SHIB, with its value down by 0.71% at a $26.56 million market cap.