Popular memecoin $BRETT, which is the largest memecoin and top ten overall most popular memecoin on Coinbase's Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) blockchain Base, continues to retain an upward trend in 2024, as it announced Wednesday that it is getting closer to a market capitalization of $500 million.

$BRETT remains the top memecoin on Base by market value as it topped the memecoin pack Tuesday, according to data from CoinGecko. Also on Tuesday, $BRETT was the number one trending token on leading decentralized finance (DeFi) crypto price tracker DEX Tools app.

The team behind $BRETT, described as $PEPE's best friend on Base, is confident that the coin is headed only upwards throughout the year.

"With continued support and positive secondary indicators like crypto ETF (exchange-traded fund) approvals, futures trading for flagship memecoin Dogecoin on Coinbase Derivatives, and the anticipation of Bitcoin pricing eventually reaching $100,000, $BRETT's growth picture remains bullish," the team told International Business Times.

$BRETT, which has a fixed total supply of one billion tokens, with a 6% transaction tax distributed across liquidity pools and burned tokens, is one of the original characters of Matt Furie's "Boy's Club." The said popular comics also became the inspiration of the popular $PEPE memecoin.

With its popularity skyrocketing on Base and the memecoin community, $BRETT is looking to reduce its overall supply to potentially increase the token's value over time. "$BRETT continues to hold strong amid recent sideways market movement for memecoins. Even while most memecoins are down 50%, $BRETT has seen only about a 30% decrease," the team said.

Crash, a $BRETT trader whose $15,000 worth of the token has now grown to over $1 million, told IBT that the world is now "seeing in real time how memes are not just an easy and funny way to share information on the internet, but to create almost immediate wealth by harnessing the power of these memes."

"This is the culmination of the grassroots financial movement of the past decade, from Bitcoin to r/WallStreetBets to now $BRETT, allowing people to escape the economic drudgery of living in The Matrix," he added. Crash has said he will hold on to his $BRETT tokens "to the billions."

— Crash (@CrashiusClay69) March 5, 2024

With Bitcoin completing its halving and analysts expecting that the world's largest digital asset by market value will only see an uptrend until the next halving, memecoins like $BRETT are also expected to be pulled up by Bitcoin's ascent after an expected post-halving dip.