KEY POINTS EXO member Chen recently held an official wedding ceremony with his wife

Fans were disappointed that he played a fan "exclusive" song during his wedding

Released in 2013, "Don't Go" symbolized the relationship between EXO and its fans

EXO member Chen faced massive backlash after using the song "Don't Go (Butterfly Girl)" during his wedding day, for it was a song dedicated "specifically" to the fans — known as EXO-L.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old South Korean artist and his wife finally held an official wedding ceremony, which had been pushed back in 2020 due to circumstances such as military enlistment and childbirth. The momentous event, which was held at the luxurious Signiel Seoul hotel, was attended by close family and friends and all EXO members, including D.O., Baekhyun Sehun, Suho, Chanyeol, Xiumin and Kai.

While the matrimonial rites remained a close door event, there were photos and videos of Chen and his wife that went viral on social media, including a clip of a violinist playing an instrumental rendition of "Don't Go." The video disappointed a lot of fans claiming that the song was exclusive only to them as it symbolized their growing relationship with EXO. They insisted that it should not have been played at the ceremony.

Fans took to social media and online forum sites in South Korea to share their insights, including a clip where member Xiumin revealed how "Don't Go" was a song that connected to the fans while performing the song live during a special episode with Dingo Music.

"'Butterfly Girl' is like this...," Twitter user @bbhlove05 wrote on Twitter, attaching a clip of Xiumin's profession, to which another responded, "How did it become [Chen and his wife's] love serenade...?"

"I really don't care who holds a wedding ceremony or whatever. But upon hearing 'Don't Go,' it filled me with rage," a third user stated on theqoo.

"This song is very special to EXO-Ls, and even if it's his wedding, he should have shown care for the way this song has meaning to those outside this context," a fourth user added.

Another wrote, "'Peter Pan,' 'Angel,' and 'Don't Go' are exclusive fan songs. I'm appalled at the thought of having such a song performed at a wedding. It was an improper choice. Switching the song to 'Miracles in December' or something else would have led to less backlash."

"The lyrics allude specifically to his fans only, so I don't know why he had to choose this song to play at this wedding," a sixth user said.

However, several fans defended Chen — real name Kim Jong-dae, claiming that there was nothing wrong with him using the song on such a special day and that some K-netizens (Korean netizens) were only finding an "excuse" to hate on the singer.

"Knetz are worse than worms. Leave EXO fandom if you have nothing nice to say about any of the members. I'm so glad Chen used 'Don't Go' in his wedding," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Let him play 'Don't Go' all he wants!!!!! If you're a huge EXO fan, you're [probably going to] have EXO songs at your wedding or want to invite your [favorite celebrity] to sing, does that mean you don't love your partner???"

"EXO's 'Don't Go' was never a fan song. Knetz [is] only looking for an excuse to hate on him on his special day [because] they are f—king miserable people who are married to their idols in their heads. I bet they'd still gripe about it being the 'fan song' even if 'Wolf' was played," a third user opined.

"CHEN is a member of EXO, and EXO is the original singer of 'Don't Go,' so what's wrong with singing his own song? He can sing wherever he likes. Knetz [needs] to get a life," a fourth user said.