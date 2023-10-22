KEY POINTS All members of BTS, ENHYPEN, TXT and EXO made it to the 100 most handsome K-Pop idols list of 2023

ENHYPEN's Heeseung was voted the most handsome idol born in 2001 per Kpopmap's poll

BTS' Jin was named "The Number 1 Sculpted Face In The World" by doll design team CzDollic

South Korea is blessed with so many male K-Pop idols who not only showcase admirable talent on stage but also stunningly attractive visuals and charisma.

International Business Times' K-Wave has compiled a list of the handsome male idols who stood out the most in the industry for 2023, coming from different K-Pop generations.

Some of these "oppas" have been frequently voted for by fans and members of the K-Pop community in different most handsome polls, while others have been selected as faces and global ambassadors of different fashion and beauty brands.

Below is the list of the 100 most handsome male K-Pop idols of 2023. Note that the boys are not ranked in any particular order.

100.

WayV's Ten

While a former idol manager reportedly revealed that all NCT members "are all good-looking," he stated that he found Ten – a member of WayV and some NCT units – the most handsome, per KpopStarz.

Aside from being a great performer, fans admire Ten for his stunning visuals – especially his eye smile and kind-looking face.

99.

Super Junior's Siwon

Born in 1986, Choi Si-won of Super Junior continues to serve with his handsome features at age 37. To top off having a pretty yet manly face, Siwon has a beautiful heart, too.

The idol and actor has participated in different programs as UNICEF's regional ambassador for East Asia and the Pacific.

98.

SEVENTEEN's DK

In November last year, DK made Carats – SEVENTEEN's fans – swoon when he posted a set of photos showcasing his fresh-from-the-shower look in a cozy-looking robe.

Fans flocked to the comments section to rave about his handsome bare face and perfectly tousled hair.

97.

Stray Kids' I.N

For Stray Kids' fans, 22-year-old I.N's best feature is his fox eyes. His eyes, according to STAYs, make I.N stand out.

Aside from fox eyes, another fan stated that I.N – real name Yang Jeong-in – also has prominent smile lines, dimples and very deep cheekbones. His smile is reportedly infectious, too.

96.

GOT7's Yugyeom

After signing with a new entertainment agency – AOMG – GOT7's Yugyeom started transforming his usual image and style, which fans find even more swoon-worthy.

From a hairstyle that is always styled down, Yugyeom now puts his hair up, showing more of his handsome face.

95.

ENHYPEN's Jungwon

According to one fan on Reddit, the leader of ENHYPEN has very pretty eyes, which look like "they were drawn by the gods." Other fans on the thread agreed and commented that Jungwon's eyes are "super gorgeous" and "eye-catching."

While Jungwon has been known for having angelic visuals, he can also sport the cutest angry face ever.

94.

MONSTA X's Joohoney

According to some netizens, South Korean rapper Lee Joo-heon – better known by his stage name Joohoney – looks way better in person. A friend of his bandmate Kihyun thought so, too.

He may be serving as an active soldier in the South Korean military since July, but Joohoney is sure to serve stunning visuals like he always does.

93.

ATEEZ's Yeosang

When a Reddit user started a thread asking about male K-Pop idols who give off a prince/royalty energy, many commented ATEEZ's Yeosang.

According to ATINYs – ATEEZ's fans, Yeosang is so handsome that he can even pull off neon green-colored hair.

92.

NCT Dream's Jeno

While NCT Dream's captain, Jeno, has always looked good in official photos, NCTzens who saw his visuals in real life during the "2021 Suncheon K-Con" and "Seoul Festa 2022" were left in awe as he was even more handsome.

He was appointed the first global male ambassador of the Italian luxury goods brand Ferragamo in May.

91.

ZEROBASEONE's Yujin

According to South Korean DJ and comedian Park Myung-soo, ZEROBASEONE's Yujin is the best-looking male idol he has met.

In his group's "Fairytale" version concept photo, Han Yu-jin showcased his visuals and posed like a handsome winter prince.

90.

P1Harmony's Intak

Though he is listed as P1Harmony's rapper and dancer, the 5'11 idol could easily pass as a visual member, too. According to an online discussion forum, Intak is one of the small-agency idols who became well-known because of their handsome visuals.

When Intak performed at the "2022 Idol Star Athletics Championship" last year, a fan shared her worry that even her grandmother might start stanning him.

89.

EXO's Baekhyun

South Korean star Byun Baek-hyun – popularly known as simply Baekhyun – has beautiful visuals that come with his beautiful singing voice. He is a frequent nominee in different most handsome lists, including the Top 100 and King's Choice.

Whether he's barefaced or dolled up, Baekhyun can look "as hot as hell."

88.

Super Junior's Heechul

Heechul may be 40 years old now, but he still is one of the most handsome idols in the K-Pop industry. In April, K-contents Voyage compiled videos of the Super Junior member showing instances that he was "prettier than a woman."

The K-Pop star was also given the monikers "Cinderella" and "Princess" because of his pretty face.

87.

TREASURE's Jaehyuk

Twenty-two-year-old Yoon Jae-hyuk of TREASURE is one of the five handsome members of the group's "most handsome" sub-unit T5.

He revealed in "YG Treasure Box" that he was street-casted after school and was given offers from different entertainment companies such as SM, JYP, Pledis, Woollim, Cube and Yuehua.

86.

SEVENTEEN's Vernon

SEVENTEEN members dubbed their bandmate Vernon as the most handsome member of their group when they appeared as guests on SBS Power FM's "Lee Guk Joo's Young Street" in 2017.

Like the true visual that he is, French luxury fashion house Kenzo/KENZO PARIS signed Vernon as its global ambassador.

85.

Wanna One's Jihoon

Former Wanna One member Park Ji-hoon was initially active as a child actor and commercial model. After his group disbanded, he pursued his career as a solo artist and actor.

In 2018, he was chosen as the most handsome idol member in Japan. Last July, he received his first-ever win at the Blue Dragon Series Awards as this year's best rookie actor for his performance in "Weak Hero Class 1."

84.

MONSTA X's Hyungwon

As an all-rounder, Chae Hyung-won sings, dances, acts, models and DJs. Per South China Morning Post, Hyungwon is considered the best-looking member of MONSTA X.

Last September, he made his fans' hearts flutter when he took to his Instagram account to share his photos for Dazed Korea.

83.

NCT 127's Yuta

Born in Osaka, Japan, Yuta was given the nicknames "Guardian of Takoyaki," "Osaka Prince," "Takoyaki Prince" and "Yakisoba Prince" by his fans.

Living up to his monikers, many praise Yuta for his handsome visuals, as well as his fluency in Korean. One fan on Reddit described Yuta as the "epitome of NCT sass" because aside from his looks, he has a strong personality, which is attractive.

82.

GOT7's Jay B

Lim Jae-beom – more popularly known as Jay B – is known for his stunning visuals and unique sense of style. In a Reddit thread from years back, fans talked about how the GOT7 member is "effortlessly hot and cool."

Jay B showcased his handsome visuals recently in the portraits he posted on Oct. 6 when he announced he has signed with Mauve company.

81.

TXT's Yeonjun

When YouTuber JerryRic went around the streets of Seoul to ask Koreans which member of TXT they found the most handsome, most voted for Yeonjun.

According to Korean fans, Yeonjun has "sharp and handsome" visuals. This can be seen in Yeonjun's recent photos for the South Korean brand Kundal.

80.

ENHYPEN's Heeseung

When Kpopmap polled around 60 male idols born in 2001 to determine the most handsome according to fans, Heeseung emerged at No. 1.

Heeseung and his ENHYPEN bandmates were recently announced as endorsers of the Filipino fashion brand Bench and global ambassadors of the luxury fashion brand Prada.

79.

EXO's Xiumin

Thirty-year-old Xiumin may be the oldest member of EXO, but his visuals and cuteness make him mistaken for one of the youngest members instead.

Whether off or on cam, EXO-Ls find Xiumin's duality swoon-worthy. When he posted selfies showing his shaved head ahead of his military enlistment, fans couldn't help but comment on how handsome he was.

78.

Stray Kids' Han

In March, Stray Kids' Han was the subject of an online forum post because of his handsome visuals from his trainee days – with just black hair and minimal makeup. One even quipped that the "Han" in the word handsome really suits him.

The Stray Kids rapper and vocalist is also a frequent candidate in The 100's most handsome K-Pop artists list.

77.

THE BOYZ's Younghoon

With his handsome visuals, Younghoon was cast while he was eating bread at a convenience store, thus earning him the nicknames "bread prince" and "bread hoon."

The handsome vocalist of THE BOYZ has always been modest about his heart-fluttering looks and being complimented for it.

76.

BTS' RM

In 2022, BTS' leader RM – real name Kim Nam-joon – surpassed "Superman" star Henry Cavill and was declared as TC Candler's most handsome man.

According to fans who have seen RM in person, the "Indigo" artist's visuals are eye-catching – long and lean, sexy eyes, masculine leader vibe. He reportedly has a very distinctive face that is so attractive.

75.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu

Known as one of the handsome members of the iconic 97-liner group, Mingyu's personality, height, visuals and talent make him one of the most handsome male K-Pop idols.

The singer and rapper under Pledis Entertainment even went viral for his insane visuals on different occasions. These include his "Still Lonely" fan cam in 2016, his infamous "Call Call Call" fan cam, his "Gam3 Bo1" fan cam and his random "boyfriend" posts on Instagram, among many others.

74.

TREASURE's Jihoon

Twenty-three-year-old Park Ji-hoon of TREASURE is one of the five self-proclaimed handsome members of the group, which is known as the sub-unit T5.

Fans agree, saying Jihoon – one of the two leaders of the group – is a mix of cute and manly with his cute face and bulky body.

73.

Pentagon's Shinwon

Even before debuting as an idol, Shinwon already had admirers as a handsome cafe part-timer. Customers often came to the shop because they wanted to see his handsome visuals while working as a part-time server in an EXO-themed cafe.

He reportedly got pretty famous in the neighborhood at the time, and many just went to the establishment to see him. Later, he got cast by CUBE Entertainment and debuted in Pentagon.

72.

NCT Dream's Jisung

According to NCT Dream's visual center Jaemin, his bandmate Jisung is the most handsome member of the group. This is in agreement with Jisung's suggestion to Jaemin – his hyung (older brother/member).

According to Korean netizens, the maknae of the group has a pretty face silhouette – a pretty nose, small eyes that look cute especially when he smiles, and a beautiful side profile.

71.

SF9's Rowoon

The former member of the K-Pop group SF9 is currently pursuing roles as an actor and is known for his roles in the K-dramas "Extraordinary You," "She Would Never Know," "The King's Affection," "Tomorrow" and most recently, "Destined With You."

His small and symmetrical face paired with his good body and height proportions make him a handsome male lead in K-dramas.

70.

Super Junior's Leeteuk

At age 40, the leader of the second-generation K-Pop group Super Junior – Leeteuk, whose real name is Park Jeong-su – is still among the candidates of different most handsome lists alongside idols from third and fourth generations.

Nicknamed "Angel Teukie/Angel without wings," ELFs – Super Junior's fans – consider him the hottest and cutest angel on earth.

69.

EXO's Suho

In a past online forum discussion, many netizens voted Suho as the EXO member they find most handsome. Others even said that the leader of EXO is "beautiful," too.

Some noted that Suho can be angelic, cute and sexy all at once.

68.

TREASURE's Yoshi

When TREASURE appeared at the 2022 MAMA Awards, the viewers kept asking about "the guy with orange hair" – Yoshi.

The Japanese member of the group – real name Yoshinori Kanemoto – reeled in non-fans into the fandom because of his handsome visuals.

67.

GOT7's BamBam

When BamBam appeared as a server on "The Genius Paik," he made the customers' hearts flutter as he served their orders. The customers were all smiles after seeing BamBam's handsome face, which was perfectly framed by his long, black hair.

The GOT7 member is currently on his first solo world tour, "AREA 52."

66.

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi

Aside from having admirable dance moves and vocals, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi – real name Kwon Soon-young – can also be both cute and handsome.

Hoshi graced the cover of Vogue Korea's October 2023 issue and showcased his handsome, more fierce vibe and his signature "tiger's gaze."

65.

Stray Kids' Felix

Earlier this month, Lee Felix of Stray Kids made fans swoon when he appeared at the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris in his blonde hair and black and white outfit paired with black shoes and a handbag from the luxury brand.

Meanwhile, last April, he let his freckles shine on his magazine cover for ELLE, drawing the admiration of his fans.

64.

JYJ's Jaejoong

Dubbed "one of K-Pop's OG visual idols," Jaejoong was one of the original members of the boy band TVXQ, which debuted in 2003.

Over the years, the now-JYJ member has rocked different hairstyles, hair colors and fashion styles. Enlisting in the South Korean military in 2015 as an active duty soldier made him bulk up and made his handsome facial features ruggedly striking.

63.

ENHYPEN's Ni-Ki

Aside from being talented in singing, dancing and rapping, Nishimura Riki of ENHYPEN – better known simply as Ni-Ki – also gets praised for his flawless visuals.

ENHYPEN's Japanese member Ni-Ki gained much praise with his natural visuals and new hairstyle and highlights during the September 2022 TAMBURIN's perfume exhibition in Seoul. Most recently, he stunned European netizens with his visuals and modeling skills when ENHYPEN was invited to Prada's Fall-Winter 23 Menswear Fashion Show in Milan.

62.

ATEEZ's Yunho

While Yunho has every right to boast his handsome visuals – both as an idol and an actor – he still gets flustered and shy when told that he is handsome.

The all-around star's visuals and personality make him "total boyfriend material," according to ATINYs.

61.

MONSTA X's Minhyuk

Born in 1993 in Jongno-go, Seoul, Lee Min-hyuk of MONSTA X is one of the visuals and vocalists of the group.

Though Minhyuk has always been handsome, enlisting in the military made him even more stunning after he bulked up. Whether he's barefaced at home or dolled up on television and photoshoots, Minhyuk looks exactly the same – handsome as always.

60.

SEVENTEEN's Joshua

Joshua – one of SEVENTEEN's main English-speaking members – isn't only known for his cool and calm personality and soothing singing voice, but as a "handsome vocalist" as well.

With his talent and visuals, he got cast by a Pledis Entertainment agent when he attended and played his guitar at a Koreatown event in the United States.

59.

EXO's Chen

Kim Jong-dae – popularly known by his stage name Chen – is predominantly known as the boy group EXO's vocalist. But aside from his praise-worthy vocals, Chen's visuals are also worth praising. The now-father of two is a consistent candidate in the different most handsome idols list.

Looking back on his viral school photo from a decade ago, it seems like Chen didn't age at all. It's just his hairstyle that changed.

58.

TXT's Taehyun

When Yeonjun, Soobin and the rest of the TXT members praised their bandmate Taehyun for looking "so great in every photo" for all the three concepts of their EP "Minisode 2: Thursday's Child," Taehyun responded to the compliment wittily and quipped, "I made a deal with the devil and borrowed good looks for three days."

Taehyun, as well as his bandmates, were named as Dior's newest brand ambassadors last August.

57.

Super Junior's Donghae

Not only is he a talented performer who debuted with the popular K-Pop boy group Super Junior in 2005, but Donghae has also proved himself as a great actor. Last April, he mesmerized fans with his stunning visuals and good physique in the teaser photos for the K-drama "Oh! YoungShim."

Fans commented that though Donghae is in his late 30s, he's still as handsome as when he debuted. They say he is a good example of the phrase "aging like fine wine."

56.

GOT7's Mark Tuan

Even Mark Tuan's reflection is handsome, as seen in one of his previous photoshoots with YSL. His model-like features can pull off any fashion look – as well as female pieces of clothing like skirts and high heels.

The 30-year-old GOT7 member is currently busy with his solo music and activities in the fashion industry.

55.

TREASURE's Junkyu

Born in Chungju-si, South Korea, Junkyu went from being a child commercial film star in his country to becoming one of the K-Pop boy group TREASURE's visuals.

A year ago, he went viral for being handsome. A netizen said, "I knew Junkyu was handsome, but he looks insanely handsome (in real life)." "He looks so refreshing and charming," commented another one.

54.

Stray Kid's Bang Chan

Though he is too modest to admit he is handsome, the Stray Kids leader has been voted as TC Candler's 24th most handsome face of 2021.

During his group's performance at Lollapalooza last July, Bang Chan's visuals – his smile, arms, abs and tiny waist – made the festival audience, especially Stray Kids fans called STAYs, swoon.

53.

TXT's Huening Kai

According to one of the commenters on a Reddit thread, Korean MOAs – TXT fans – describe Huening Kai as "the second coming of Jesus" after seeing him in real life.

The Korean-American member of TXT reportedly has glowing skin, a perfectly sculpted face and a Greek god visual.

52.

SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo

South Korean rapper and member of boy group SEVENTEEN Wonwoo can be all kinds of handsome.

Last month, the 27-year-old idol went from hot to cool to cute in a single Instagram post. In 2022, an artist by the name of Rooblue Museum on YouTube sculpted a bust of Wonwoo. One of the instructors said that Wonwoo was the most handsome SEVENTEEN member he had ever seen.

51.

ENHYPEN's Jake

Sim Jae-yun – more popularly known as Jake – is often praised by his bandmates and staff for his handsome visuals. Last year, the 20-year-old Australian-Korean idol drove ENGENEs – ENHYPEN's fans – wild with his princely visuals when the group kicked off its "Manifesto" world tour in Seoul.

This August, Jake, as well as his bandmate Sunghoon, graced the cover of Cosmopolitan Korea's September issue and were nicknamed "The visual wrecker/s."

50.

BTS' J-Hope

The "Jack In The Box" artist went from not receiving fan mail in BTS' early years to being loved by millions and becoming one of the most fashionable K-Pop idols today. In February, J-Hope was named as the newest brand ambassador of luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

While fans loved platinum blonde J-Hope from "Sowoozoo," Korean netizens think J-Hope's "legendary visual days" were when he grew his hair long and returned it to its natural black color.

49.

EXO's D.O.

Thirty-year-old Doh Kyung-soo – professionally known as D.O. – has really big eyes and distinct features according to fans who've seen him in real life. In 2019, EXO-Ls – EXO fans – likened D.O. to Snow White because of his outstanding visuals, fair skin and charm with animals.

Outside EXO's activities, D.O. has starred in different K-dramas, including "100 Days My Prince," "It's Okay, That's Love" and "My Annoying Brother," among many others.

48.

2PM's Taecyeon

Although South Korean rapper and actor Ok Taec-yeon has always been handsome since his debut as a member of 2PM in 2008, he became even more handsome after he entered the South Korean army for his mandatory military service.

Dubbed "Captain Korea," the training made Taecyeon more buff, allowing his even more perfect physique to support his handsome face.

47.

UNIQ's Wang Yibo

Wang Yibo from South Korean-Chinese boy band UNIQ is King Choice's 11th most handsome man in the world in 2022.

Aside from being an idol, he is also an actor and is best known for his roles in the television series "Love Actually," "Gank Your Heart," "The Untamed" and "Legend of Fei," among many others.

46.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin

Nicknamed "The Prince," Hyunjin from Stray Kids ranked second on TC Candler's list of most handsome faces of 2022 – around the world – naming him the most handsome among the male K-Pop idols on the list.

In July, luxury brand Versace named Hyunjin as the fashion house's latest global brand ambassador.

45.

Super Junior's Eunhyuk

At 37 years old, second-generation idol Lee Hyuk-jae – better known by his stage name Eunhyuk – still gets voted on different most handsome K-Pop idol polls alongside male idols from the third to fourth generation.

On Oct. 9, he delighted his fans when he returned to Instagram with a brand-new personal account under the username @be4eunhyuk.

44.

SHINee's Minho

Because of his small head, Minho reportedly fit the very definition of Korea's beauty standards. For men, a small head makes them look taller and their shoulders broader.

Minho's handsome visuals are displayed in different K-dramas he's starred in and in his group's projects.

43.

GOT7's Youngjae

Last year, Youngjae tallied almost a million votes in one poll, ranking him at No. 4 in Dabeme Pop's list of the most handsome faces of K-Pop. Aside from being handsome, he can be cute and sexy too.

Nicknamed "Sunshine," Youngjae announced Tuesday the release of his first full album, "Do It," with a poster featuring bright yellow flowers.

42.

BTOB's Minhyuk

The third-generation idol is among the top 10 visual K-Pop idols from smaller entertainment agencies per KpopStarz.

Not only is Minhyuk handsome, but he also has a beautiful skin tone and a sculpted physique. With his model-life features, he is often tapped for different commercial advertisements.

41.

TREASURE's Jung-hwan

TREASURE's maknae Jung-hwan debuted as one of the five members of the group's "flower boy quintet" and "most handsome" sub-unit with the single "Move."

His best features are his big eyes with thick eyebrows and double eyelids, heart-shaped lips, bright skin and a high-bridged nose, which gives him a pretty side profile.

40.

BTS' Suga

Also known as Agust D, Suga is a frequent nominee in different most handsome K-Pop lists like his bandmates.

While he looks handsome in photoshoots, official photos and magazine covers, the South Korean rapper-singer-producer is even more handsome when barefaced. He has fair, flawless skin that makes him look like a porcelain figure.

39.

EXO's Chanyeol

Aside from having really beautiful vocals showcased in good K-drama OSTs, Chanyeol is gifted with attractive visuals, too.

He has beautiful round eyes, a cute button nose, plump lips and a beautiful smile. When he graced the "Acqua Di Parma" event last year, he stunned fans and reporters with his visuals and towering height.

38.

SEVENTEEN's Jun

Wen Junhui – professionally known by his stage name Jun – is a member of the K-Pop boy group SEVENTEEN and an actor based in South Korea and China.

While he may not be his group's official visual, he is a visual in his own way. He recently starred in the Chinese drama series "Exclusive Fairytale" and made fans ' hearts flutter with his character Ling Chao.

37.

Super Junior's Ryeowook

The South Korean singer, songwriter and musical actor might be 36 years old already, but he's still nominated in the most handsome K-Pop idol lists.

Ryeowook is described as a "pretty flower boy" who is both feminine and masculine at the same time. Other fans who've seen him in person said he has killer cheekbones and a sweet smile. While he isn't as tall, he is reportedly very handsome.

36.

Kang Daniel

The former Wanna One member is a regular among the different most handsome K-Pop idol lists. According to three plastic surgeons' analysis, Daniel's puppy-like visuals – especially his eyes – are addictive.

Aside from that, he also has manly eyebrows, a rounded nose tip, full lips, "creamy" skin, towering height and rock-hard abs.

35.

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon

One of Sunghoon's best features is his beautiful set of eyebrows. Whether bleached or set in his natural hair color, the South Korean singer and former figure skater's signature thick eyebrows wow fans.

Nicknamed "baek-gu" (white puppy) and "Ice Skating Prince," Sunghoon is part of his group's visual line. Recently, fans refer to him as "the real-life existence of a vampire" because of his visuals that leveled up even more.

34.

WEi's Yohan

"A Love So Beautiful's" Yohan has modeled for brands such as North Face, Oppa Dak and TonyMoly, among many others.

The 24-year-old South Korean singer and actor was described by Kpopmap as someone so handsome he looks like an "illusion." He doesn't only look handsome in youthful styles but also in mature and sophisticated styles.

33.

THE BOYZ's Juyeon

Twenty-five-year-old Lee Ju-yeon – simply known as THE BOYZ's Juyeon – was so handsome that he was approached by passers-by in Paris last September.

While at Montmarte and its famed church, Juyeon got approached by a European girl and her friend. The girls asked for Juyeon and his manager's Instagram accounts. But aside from introducing THE BOYZ, Juyeon even took a selfie with them and bought them slushies.

32.

Stray Kids' Lee Know

A Korean netizen previously compiled and uploaded photos of Stray Kids' member Lee Know highlighting how handsome the fourth-generation K-Pop idol was.

Netizens in the online forum commented on how underrated Lee Know's visuals were and praised his natural-looking face, adorable chin and beautiful nose bridge.

31.

MONSTA X's Shownu

Aside from being known as the MONSTA X member with a muscular image and manly features, especially his chiseled jaw, Shownu can be cute too because of his smile.

According to his bandmates, aside from his physical appearance, Shownu's ability to handle busy schedules without making it obvious that he is tired makes him even more "beautiful."

30.

BTS' Jimin

There's no question that BTS' Jimin is one of the most handsome male K-Pop idols today. Earlier this month, he emerged as the most popular male K-Pop idol in Japan, making him continue an eight-month streak in Danmee's poll.

While Jimin looks great in official photos and magazine covers, fans prove that he is much more handsome in real life with their fan-taken photos of the idol.

29.

B1A4's Gongchan

In a recent Weverse Live of ONEUS members, while talking about how cool it was to share the stage with their sunbaes (seniors), Hwanwoong raved about how handsome B1A4's Gongchan was and described him as someone "like a movie star."

Gongchan recently starred in the Boy Love (BL) K-drama series "Unintentional Love Story," but before that, he played the role of a stoic, handsome bodyguard in the 2020 K-drama "Lonely Enough to Love."

28.

TXT's Beomgyu

When TXT made a comeback in January with "Sugar Rush Ride" from the album "The Name Chapter: Temptation," Beomgyu became a hot topic among netizens because of his handsome visuals.

Someone uploaded his photos on an online forum with the caption, "TXT's Beomgyu is seriously handsome," which users in the forum agreed with. One user described him as "the standard heart-fluttering" type.

27.

GOT7's Jackson Wang

Hong Kong artist and fashion designer Jackson Wang of K-Pop group GOT7, record label Team Wang and fashion brand Team Wang design is best known and admired for his artistry and lovable personality and mindset.

But aside from that, he is known for his model-esque, Adonis-like visuals – sculpted face and balanced facial features, as well as his fit body.

26.

VIXX's N

Thirty-three-year-old Cha Hak-yeon – better known by his stage name N – debuted in VIXX in 2012 when he was just 21 years old and made his acting debut in 2014 with "Hotel King."

In 2022, Kpopmap described N as "the epitome of handsome visuals." He emerged as the most model-like idol from a poll at the time.

25.

BTOB's Sungjae

With Sungjae's boy-next-door look, which he showcased as a BTOB idol and an actor, he has gained the admiration of both K-Pop and K-drama fans.

Because of his unique double eyelids, plastic surgeons consider him one of the most handsome celebrities in South Korea. Many say that his eyelids are difficult to replicate with cosmetic surgery.

24.

EXO's Kai

Kim Jong-in – better known as EXO's Kai – is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service in the South Korean army. But despite having his head shaved into a buzz cut, fans said he was still as handsome.

Aside from being talented and handsome, Kai is a sought-after brand ambassador. Over the years, he was chosen by luxury brands YSL, Bobbi Brown and Gucci as their muse.

23.

ENHYPEN's Jay

Korean-American rapper and singer Jay from ENHYPEN is known for his charismatic visuals and sharp jawline.

Netizens who were not originally ENGENEs – ENHYPEN fans – reportedly became interested in the boy group after seeing Jay at the "2022 Weverse Con." Because of his visuals and performance, he and his group earned new fans.

22.

SHINee's Taemin

Despite debuting in 2008, Taemin has consistently proven that he is SHINee's unaging maknae. But aside from having handsome and ageless visuals, the 30-year-old South Korean artist rocks female pieces of clothing.

He has challenged gender norms and stereotypes by wearing skirts, sports bras, stockings, crop tops and dressy outfits and still looked good.

21.

BTS' Jungkook

Netizens Report recently named the "Golden Maknae" of BTS the most handsome man alive in 2023. Jungkook beat out other nominees who are prominent stars across the world, making him the first K-Pop star to win the title.

Jungkook proves himself to be "Golden" because aside from being handsome, he's been breaking records and topping charts with his music.

20.

TREASURE's Haruto

The fourth-generation visual recently gained attention for his good looks after his unedited photos and videos made rounds online when he was spotted outside the YG Entertainment building on his way to an offline fan meeting with "JIKJIN."

A year prior, the then-17-year-old Japanese member of TREASURE earned many compliments for his perfect face and manliness. Haruto's visuals stood out when he was seen on his way to work with his members.

19.

BIGBANG's G-Dragon

According to the netizens' previous discussion from way back, BIGBANG's G-Dragon – real name Kwon Ji-yong – was one of the most handsome men in YG Entertainment. Even Epik High Tablo's daughter Haru had a crush on him as a kid.

Despite being one of the older idols in the K-Pop entertainment scene, G-Dragon was tapped by different brands this year to become their global brand ambassador or brand partner, including Tiger Beer, Nike and BMW.

18.

CNBLUE's Minhyuk

The drummer of South Korean pop rock band CNBLUE recently made new fans after he starred in the thriller K-drama series "Celebrity" as Han Jun-kyung, a wealthy and sought-after bachelor.

When he made his first drama comeback in KAKAO M's original digital drama "Not Yet Thirty" after his military discharge in 2020, he showed how one could still look good and handsome at 30 (his Korean age at the time).

17.

B.I

Kim Han-bin – professionally known as B.I – is a South Korean singer, songwriter, record producer and a former member boy band iKON.

Nicknamed the "charismatic leader" of his former group, B.I just finished his first Europe tour, "Love Or Die," in Munich, Germany on Thursday.

16.

ZEROBASEONE's Hanbin

Just recently, 22-year-old Sung Han-bin – better known simply as Hanbin – had netizens swooning over his handsome visuals as seen from fan-taken photos.

When his photos were posted on an online forum in South Korea, netizens couldn't help but comment on how handsome the rookie idol was inside and out. "His smile is one of the prettiest I've seen," one user claimed.

15.

RIIZE's Wonbin

After members of SM Entertainment's newest boy group were unveiled to the public, the K-Pop community went wild for a certain member due to his stunning visuals – Wonbin.

Since the 21-year-old new idol's photos were released on Instagram, fans couldn't help but gush over his appearance and even labeled him the "next legendary visual" from SM Entertainment.

14.

NU'EST's Minhyun

The 28-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter and actor who recently made fans swoon over his visuals and character in the 2023 K-drama "My Lovely Liar," is also earning praise from celebrities like him for how handsome he is.

Minhyun's charming visuals – whether all made up or barefaced – aren't only working on fans, but also on personalities from MBC's "Radio Star," KBS' "Happy Together 4," tvN's "DoReMi Market" and JTBC's "Let's Eat Dinner Together," among many others.

13.

NCT's Taeyong

Though NCT members are all visuals in their own ways, NCT's leader and center Taeyong gets praised for his handsome visuals most often.

Way back, a fan stated that Taeyong looked like a doll or a prince from an anime. "I haven't seen a man more handsome than him," the fan claimed.

Just recently, Taeyong's sense of style and visuals were recognized once again after being named the new global brand ambassador of the Spanish fashion house Loewe.

12.

TREASURE's Doyoung

As one of the five members of the "most handsome" sub-unit of TREASURE, there's no doubt about the 19-year-old member's handsome visuals.

According to fans, Kim Doyoung is even more handsome without makeup and is "naturally beautiful."

11.

BTS' V

When the online media platform Special Awards held its annual poll for the most handsome and beautiful in the world last year, BTS' V received the highest votes. Fans didn't only consider him the most handsome in K-Pop but across the world.

In 2022, plastic surgeon Dr. Lee Jae-jun analyzed V's facial features and stated that the BTS member was a "national treasure-class beauty," highlighting the singer's large eyes without double eyelids, which were not common among South Koreans.

10.

2PM's Jun-ho

The 33-year-old South Korean 2PM member and actor just gained even more fans swooning over him after he starred as King Hotel's heir and general manager Gu-won in the hit 2023 K-drama "King The Land" with Girls' Generation's Yoona.

Just recently, Lee Jun-ho was even voted as the top male K-Pop star fans want to spend the Chuseok holiday with. He ranked first in the survey with 90,296 votes.

9.

TXT's Soobin

During a fan sign last February, the leader of TXT shared that he was worried he would look ugly before the event. Shortly after, a fan uploaded Soobin's photos from the fan sign, and netizens talked about "his useless worry."

"Seriously, his worries are pointless," a fan quipped, saying Soobin has always been handsome. Another one said, "Both black and bleached hair suits him." "He looks like a prince," said a third one.

8.

EXO's Sehun

Nicknamed "jo-gak-nam" because of his perfectly angled face, the maknae (youngest member) of EXO has other group's fan site masters falling for him too.

When asked about the most handsome idol they've seen in real life, fan sites of members of MONSTA X, VICTON and THE BOYZ answered EXO's Sehun, aside from their ultimates. One confessed that she fell over Sehun's handsome visuals after coming across him in a bakery.

7.

GOT7's Jinyoung

There have been different nicknames associated with Jinyoung since he entered the industry mainly because of his endearing visuals and facial proportions. These nicknames include "CEO visuals," "boyfriend material visuals," "husband material visuals" and "actor visuals."

The GOT7 member is born with a high nose bridge and a slim nose that fans love. Aside from that, he has big, bright eyes despite having monolids. He has full lips and a small face, too.

6.

INFINITE's L

South Korean singer and actor Kim Myung-soo has always made fans swoon, whether he's performing as an idol of the boy group INFINITE or he's starring in a K-drama. He has joined different most handsome lists through the years since his group's debut in 2014.

Dubbed the "True Visual," L just gets even more handsome as he gets older. This year, he was the talk of the town because of his just-woke-up face in an episode of "Buddy into the Wild" and his handsome visuals in a pictorial for "Singles" magazine last June.

5.

ENHYPEN's Sunoo

In 2022, the Korean entertainment website Kpopmap made a poll in search of the top 10 most handsome male K-Pop idols of the year. ENHYPEN's Sunoo reigned the poll after tallying 42,787 votes out of over 100,000 votes cast.

When ENHYPEN previously appeared as a guest on "Idol League," the show's MC brought up that Sunoo has always been popular for his visuals and was famous for being the "handsome guy in Grade 3, Class 5" as a kid.

4.

TREASURE's Asahi

Hamada Asahi – known mononymously as Asahi – of TREASURE is among the top 10 best-looking rookie idols, according to Kpopmap readers. He is one of the Top 100's most handsome faces of K-Pop this year, too.

"Asahi is genuinely handsome, he is just unreal," one fan stated during TREASURE's "Hello" tour in Manila.

3.

NCT's Jaehyun

During GOT7 BamBam's appearance on "Boy Detective Kim Ji-woong," he was asked about the most good-looking in South Korea and answered that it was ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and NCT's Jaehyun.

But aside from his 97-liner friend BamBam, several K-Pop idols have also talked about Jaehyun's handsome visuals. The list includes SEVENTEEN's DK, JBJ's Kwon Hyun-bin, DIA's Chaeyeon, CLC's Yeeun, Monsta X's Wonho and Minhyuk, SF9's Dawon, NCT's Haechan and Mark and Taeyong and a member of The East Light.

2.

BTS' Jin

Aside from being named "The Number 1 Sculpted Face In The World" by doll design team CzDollic in the Czech Republic in 2019 because of matching the golden ratio 1:1.618 perfectly, Jin's face beat British actor Henry Cavill and Australian actor Jacob Elordi in Sluis Painting's search for the "World's Most Perfect Male Face" a year after.

After analyzing the candidates' faces according to the golden ratio, the team concluded that Jin – nicknamed "Worldwide Handsome" – has an "almost perfect face" scientifically.

1.

ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

In 2020, plastic surgeon and TikToker Dr. Charles S. Lee made a video review of Cha Eun-woo's face for his daughter's birthday. According to him, the South Korean singer and actor's face is "perfect" since his face's horizontal thirds, vertical fifths and side profile are all perfect in measurement.

"Any more people born like this, and I'm out of business," the plastic surgeon quipped as he ended his video.