EXO's Baekhyun will be the voice of Ezreal in Riot Games' recently unveiled virtual "League of Legends"-themed band, Heartsteel.

On Monday, Forbes reported that Riot Games has a new virtual band similar to Pentakill and K/DA. Dubbed a "modern music collective," Heartsteel will represent a variety of music genres and eras from K-Pop to rap.

With this, South Korean artist and EXO member Baekhyun will join the band as Ezreal, alongside Los Angeles-based rapper Cal Scruby as Kayn, Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter-rapper ØZI as Sett and Nigerian musical artist Tobi Lou as K'Sante.

Heartsteel will feature the "League of Legends" champions Ezreal as the vocalist, Kayn as the rapper-instrumentalist, K'Sante as the co-leader and vocalist and Sett as the co-leader and rapper. Instrumentalist and songwriter Aphelios and producer Yone will join them, too.

"The idea of an all-male band has long been speculated on by fans and we're so excited to bring this fantasy to life," Maria Egan, the global head of music and events at Riot Games Entertainment, shared with Forbes.

According to her, Heartsteel is a deep collaboration between their talented in-house creative teams and some new artists. It is a "supergroup of musical soulmates greater than the sum of its parts."

Heartsteel's debut single, "Paranoia," is scheduled to launch next Monday, Oct. 23, at 8 a.m. PT (Tuesday, Oct. 24, at midnight KST).

If the reception to Heartsteel's debut single becomes successful, Forbes predicts that the virtual band may be back with more music in the future.

Even without any teaser on how Heartsteel's soon-to-release song will sound, fans, especially those of Baekhyun, anticipate "Paranoia's" release.

"The giggle I just let out. Oh, gamer Baekhyun was kicking his feet when he first heard this," one fan claimed, while another said, "I can't believe my worlds are merging. Baekhyun of EXO will be a part of a group that will sing songs for 'League [of Legends].' I'm gonna cry."

"Oh, I just know the vocals will be legendary," commented another fan. A fourth fan tweeted, "Wait a sec. These people aren't just Korean... so the songs will be in English? Is this like an international thing? OMG! This is HUGE! Congrats, Baekhyun!"

"This lineup is LITERALLY insane," added another.

In other news, Baekhyun sang "Hello," one of the official soundtracks of the hit K-Drama series "Dr. Romantic 3," which started airing on Disney+ on April 28.

In July, his group EXO released its seventh studio album, "Exist."