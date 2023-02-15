Apple TV+ dropped the first trailer of its new sci-fi limited series "Extrapolations" Wednesday. The show follows people who are grappling with the dangerous effects of climate change.

The upcoming anthology boasts an all-star cast that includes Meryl Streep, David Schwimmer, Neska Rose, Judd Hirsch, Cherry Jones, Edward Norton, Michael Gandolfini, Indira Varma, Diane Lane, Adarsh Gourav, Gaz Choudhry, Keri Russell, Gemma Chan, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, Hari Nef, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire, Ben Harper, Murray Bartlett and MaameYaa Boafo, Yara Shahidi, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Heather Graham, Sienna Miller and Tahar Rahim.

Spanning eight episodes, "Extrapolations" tells eight distinct stories set in different parts of the world in various time periods. The series was written, produced and directed by Scott Z. Burns, who also worked on the 2011 medical thriller "Contagion."

The trailer opens with Cotillard saying, "Human history is the story of one terrible catastrophe after another."

Shahidi adds, "We cannot give up and go home for one simple reason: We already are home. This is our only home."

Showing scenes that feature flooded states, melted ice, a hazy atmosphere and chaos among humans, the trailer then highlights the years in which the Earth's most notable destruction take place such as 2037, 2046, 2047, 2052, 2059, 2066 and 2070.

Before the end of the trailer, Streep says, "Stop being angry about the past."

"The future is now," she adds.

Burns describes the new Apple TV+ drama as "a bracing limited series that introduces a near future where the chaotic effects of climate change have become embedded into our everyday lives."

He said "Extrapolations" tells "eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe" that "explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population."

"Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it's too late?" he said further.

Three episodes of "Extrapolations" will premiere on Apple TV+ on March 17. A new episode will be unveiled every Friday that will follow until April 21.