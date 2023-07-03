Extreme Weather: NY Braces For Heavy Rain After Chicago Flooding; Dangerous Heat Moves To Southwest
KEY POINTS
- Torrential rains forced NASCAR to postpone a race Sunday
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is "closely monitoring the situation"
- Parts of Arizona will see scorching heat through Independence Day
The United States continues to suffer from extreme weather conditions as forecasters predict heavy rains in some parts of the Northeastern region and dangerous heatwaves in portions of the south early this week.
"Much above normal temperatures for portions of the northern Plains and upper Midwest ahead of rain/storm chances Monday into Independence Day," the Weather Prediction Center said Sunday.
The warning comes after Chicago's streets were flooded by torrential rains Sunday. The flooding incident caused the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) to postpone a race throughout the city. The event later resumed but the National Weather Service warned of "lingering flood impacts" to likely persist for several more hours Sunday evening.
Much of the flooding occurred on the southwest and west sides of the city, with some areas recording more than eight inches of rainfall, the NWS said.
Illinois isn't the only state that's been hit by heavy rainfall as New York, specifically in the Ellenburg area, also saw flooding Sunday. Flood waters pushed a shed downstream in Ellenburg, and Route 190 near Route 11 was shut down due to the flooding, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported.
Strong thunderstorms and "heavy downpours" are expected to hit the state Monday afternoon and into the evening hours. "They will begin isolated then become more scattered in coverage by the evening," the NWS warned.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement that she was "closely monitoring the situation" and has directed her team to assist local officials. Hochul added the state's Office of Emergency Management officials have been deployed to monitor the situation.
Meanwhile, several states in the south continue to suffer from extreme heat as heat indices have been above 100 degrees in recent weeks. The NWS warned of "dangerously hot afternoon temperatures" in parts of the southwest.
While the southeast was slaughtered by extreme heat last week, hot conditions have moved to the southwest, where multiple excessive heat warnings have been issued through the middle of the week.
An excessive heat warning is in place through July 4 in parts of Arizona's lower deserts, the NWS in Phoenix said. Other areas under excessive heat warnings include Grand Canyon County, Apache Junction, Gila Bend, Ahwatukee and central Phoenix.
Weather officials also predicted that temperatures will go up in the afternoon in the next few days in parts of the state, including in Oracle, Marana, Clifton, Phoenix and Tucson. They warned against engaging in strenuous activities.
In California, inland heat is expected to ensue through Monday. Some heat-related warnings in a large swath of the state will be in effect through 8 p.m.
Over in Nevada, officials are expecting a "significant warm-up" to continue through Monday. Some areas will see temperatures nearing 100 degrees.
In Lake Havascu City, temperatures may hit up to 120 degrees Monday. "Be prepared for some HOT temperatures the next couple of days as temps climb to the hottest levels yet this year," the NWS in Las Vegas said.
An excessive heat warning is in place for southern Nye County, northeast and southern Clark County, Las Vegas Valley, western Clark and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
