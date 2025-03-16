Failed Tesla Attack: Man Accidentally Sets Own Clothes Ablaze

In a bizarre turn of events, a man attempting to vandalize Tesla's Supercharger network in South Carolina accidentally set his own clothes on fire.

The incident occurred when the suspect threw Molotov cocktails made from beer bottles at three charging stations in a parking lot in North Charleston.

The man, motivated by anti-Elon Musk sentiment, had spray-painted a message on the pavement, reading "Long Live the Ukraine" and a crude statement aimed at former President Donald Trump.

After lighting the makeshift firebombs, he aimed them at the Tesla chargers. However, in the process, he inadvertently caught his own back on fire. According to witnesses, the man quickly fled the scene after realizing what had happened.

According to Futurism, North Charleston Police confirmed the incident and stated that fire crews were called to extinguish the flames. While the extent of the damage to the chargers remains unclear, no arrests have been made.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), as authorities continue to look into the attack.

This event is part of a growing trend of vandalism and violence directed at Tesla and its CEO, Elon Musk, who has become a polarizing figure due to his political actions and affiliations.

Over recent months, incidents of arson targeting Tesla properties, including Superchargers, have increased. In fact, just days before this attack, seven Supercharger stations in Massachusetts were set on fire.

A man in Charleston, SC.

Was trying to burn 🔥 A Tesla charging station with Molotov,Cocktails, and caught himself on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DZikEaAVBU — 🔨Robert The Builder 🇺🇸 (@NobodymrRobert) March 12, 2025

Tesla Faces Rising Attacks, With South Carolina Station as Latest Target

Despite the attacks, Tesla continues to operate and repair damaged stations quickly. Following a similar attack in Littleton, Massachusetts, earlier this month, Tesla promised to have the facility up and running within 48 hours, Carscoop said. It is likely that the South Carolina location will be restored soon as well.

While these acts of vandalism are troubling, they reflect growing tensions over Musk's political influence and business practices. Many protesters have taken to social media under the banner of "Tesla Takedown," claiming that Musk's political involvement is harmful to democracy.

However, the group's stated mission opposes violence, vandalism, and property destruction, distancing themselves from actions like the one in South Carolina.

These attacks are not isolated to the US In early March, eight Tesla vehicles were set on fire in France, causing significant damage. The string of incidents highlights a rising tide of discontent surrounding the electric vehicle giant and its high-profile CEO.

As the investigation into the South Carolina arson continues, the rise in attacks on Tesla properties raises questions about the growing hostility toward the company. Although the damage may be temporary, the long-term effects of these incidents on Tesla's reputation and operations remain to be seen.

Originally published on vcpost.com