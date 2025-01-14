The family of a Colorado man who died 11 days after suffering burns on nearly a third of his body in a January 2023 steam room malfunction at a 24 Hour Fitness has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging the gym's negligence caused the incident.

David Diaz, 30, entered the steam room at the Southgate Boulevard location of the gym on January 13, 2023.

He was unaware a damaged spout had turned the space into a death trap, the suit claims.

A sudden blast of scalding steam hit him, causing severe burns to his chest, abdomen, and arms. The burns were so extensive they led to respiratory failure, septic shock, and organ failure, according to the lawsuit filed by his family, as reported by Fox21.

Diaz's condition reportedly quickly deteriorated after being rushed to an emergency room, where doctors identified burns over 31% of his body. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries on January 24.

The El Paso County Coroner later attributed his death to complications from scalding injuries.

The lawsuit accuses 24 Hour Fitness of knowingly allowing the steam room to stay open despite clear evidence of malfunction. The family claims the gym had prior knowledge of the defective spout but failed to take appropriate action. They're seeking damages to cover Diaz's nearly $1 million in medical bills and the loss of life.

A spokesperson for 24 Hour Fitness declined to comment to local news on the litigation, citing company policy regarding ongoing lawsuits.

Meanwhile, a sign on the Southgate location's door announced the gym would close this February.

