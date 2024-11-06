Social media users have taken to the internet to deride historian and American University professor Allan Lichtman after his predictions surrounding the 2024 elections turned out to be inaccurate.

Lichtman, who correctly predicted 9 out of 10 of the last elections, was ultimately proven wrong on Tuesday when former President Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the 2024 presidential election. He had predicted that Vice President Kamala Harris would narrowly beat her Republican competition to secure the presidency.

"Right now after a very long night I am taking some time off to assess why I was wrong and what the future holds for America," Lichtman told USA TODAY.

Social media users continued to mock him, with many poking fun at his 13 keys prediction system, also referred to as the Keys to the White House, which he claims can be used to accurately predict the outcome of U.S. presidential elections.

"One thing worth remembering this morning is that Allan Lichtman's keys to victory were and remain idiotic," wrote one X user.

"At least, hopefully, we will never hear about Allan Lichtman and the so called 13 keys to the White House again," wrote another.

Lichtman himself took to social media to express gratitude to his audience and announce a livestream on Thursday during which he intends to analyze the results of the recent election.

"I want to thank all the loyal members, subscribers, and viewers of our live show. We will go on and are assessing last night's results," he wrote to X (formerly Twitter). "Please tune in on Thursday at 9 PM Eastern for a discussion of what happened and what the future holds for America."

Originally published by Latin Times.