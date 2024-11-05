The Georgia prosecutor who's pursuing election-interference charges against former President Donald Trump won reelection Tuesday night.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, led Republican challenger Courtney Kramer, who interned in the White House counsel's office under Trump, 69.1% to 30.9%, according to WXIA-TV.

The Associated Press called the race for Willis, who took office in January 2021 after defeating longtime District Attorney Paul Howard, her former boss, in a bitter Democratic primary battle.

In February 2021, Willis announced she was investigating Trump's efforts to overturn his narrow loss to Joe Biden. She obtained a racketeering indictment against him and 18 others in August 2023.

Five defendants have pleaded guilty but Trump — who was recorded telling Georgia's secretary of state to "find" 11,780 votes — and the others deny any wrongdoing.

The case is on hold while the defense seeks to disqualify Willis from the case over her relationship with a lawyer she hired to serve as a special prosecutor.

Oral arguments are scheduled before the Georgia Court of Appeals on Dec. 5.