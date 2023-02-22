Britney Spears shared a fun post on Instagram where she showed off her new dress and talked about fans being concerned about her. However, it was her accent that grabbed fans' attention the most as they pointed out on Twitter.

One of the Twitter users questioned why the 41-year-old singer is using an Australian accent. The user also shared concern about how the video had too many cuts and the singer was looking to the left very often. "I'm concerned," they added.

I rarely go on IG, but this was the first thing I saw. Is she using an Australian accent? I feel like she'll erase this, so I screen recorded it. What's with the way it's edited? Lots of cuts & repeat movement. Why look left so often? I'm concerned. #BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/PnY3d0bEuT — 💖-B-💖 (@Ca11meBee) February 21, 2023

"A crown with the title virgin and child with angels, Australia reference, an eye in the sky, and her faking an accent?" a Twitter user pointed out. "What the hell is going on with Britney Spears? MK Ultra appears to have done a number on this woman."

Project MKUltra was an illegal program for mind control and there is a conspiracy on social media that many celebrities are under mind control.

Here's some of Britney Spears last Instagram posts.

A crown with the title virgin and child with angels, Australia reference, an eye in the sky, and her faking an accent?

What the hell is going on with Britney Spears?

MK Ultra appears to have done a number on this woman. pic.twitter.com/C49slU3hrs — Dreambuilder (@Dreambu49405472) February 22, 2023

Another user wrote, "Britney spears just posted this on her IG and it's the scariest fkn thing i've ever watched."

Many such tweets were made after Spears shared a video of herself talking to the camera on Instagram on Tuesday.

"So last week, guys, I made a dress. I was really proud, diamond panel with a slip in the back. A girlfriend helped me sew it," she said in the clip. "They sent me a dress I didn't have to make myself!"

She can be seen holding the dress and dancing as she said, "Thank you, company, for sending me this dress."

The singer went on to share, "So, guys, I just want you to know, if I ever shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops," referring to her January incident where fans called cops to check on her after Spears deactivated her Instagram.

"Don't ever be a rollercoaster," she advised her fans as she ran across the frame in the video. "Never be a rollercoaster!"

Spears shares two kids - Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 - with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The former couple was married from 2004 to 2007. The singer got married to Sam Asghari in June last year.