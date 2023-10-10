KEY POINTS Jungkook is rumored to be in a relationship with Nicole Kim

The netizen shared photos from Nicole's Instagram account

The youngest BTS member previously denied having a girlfriend

Fans — known as ARMYs — are still suspicious of Jungkook's relationship status despite his denial.

On Tuesday, an anonymous netizen took to famous online forum sites in South Korea to share a compilation of photos showing the 26-year-old's alleged girlfriend, identified as Nicole Kim. There, the user captured snaps from the girl's personal Instagram account and explained how they allegedly proved she was romantically involved with Jungkook.

Including a post from Nicole's trip to Jeju Island, the netizen claimed that the pair were together at the time during the holidays. The user also alleged that the woman wore the same outfit as the girls featured in the music video of "3D" — an ensemble consisting of a white sleeveless crop top and jeans.

There was also a short video of Jungkook standing beside a girl, which seemed to be during his attendance at the 2023 Coachella music festival. Nicole was also allegedly spotted with the South Korean singer in all of his schedules, including his previous trip to Los Angeles.

After the alleged evidence circulated online, some fans believed they were fabricated and claimed that the dating rumors were nothing but lies.

"I'm so sick of such rumors. No one is going to believe it," one user said, per an English translation from KBizoom.

Another commented, "If you said the two were together in Jeju on September 14th based on her post, Jungkook was actually not in Korea at that time. He was in the U.S. from September [12 to 16]. BTS Gallery is spreading fabricated rumors, so just report this post."

"Fabricated video + Ordinary person + Illusion= Don't pay attention to them," a third user observed.

The "Seven" hitmaker previously debunked the rumors that he was in a relationship during a live broadcast on BTS' Stationhead radio. He said, "I want to address something because I've been seeing comments about it—I don't have a girlfriend. I'm not currently dating anyone. I just want to focus on my work now, so I don't feel the need to have one. I don't have a girlfriend, so please stop talking about it."

He then gave a heartwarming message to his female supporters, saying that his "girlfriend is ARMY" and that he now only has ARMYs in his life; hence, there was nothing to worry about.