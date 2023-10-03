KEY POINTS BTS member Jungkook became the K-Pop soloist with the most nominations at the MTV EMAs

Jungkook is nominated under the Best K-Pop, Song of The Year, and Biggest Fans categories

Other K-Pop groups nominated this year include TXT, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and more

BTS member Jungkook achieved another historic milestone in his solo career, becoming the K-Pop soloist with the most nominations at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Billboard Brazil just dropped the official list of nominations for this year's highly anticipated music awards — known for celebrating artists from across the globe and featuring legendary performances from international superstars.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old South Korean singer earned a total of three nominations for Song of The Year with "Seven" featuring American rapper Latto, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans.

Jungkook has been nominated on 3 different categories for 2023 EMAs:



— Song Of The Year (Seven)

— Best K-pop

— Biggest Fans pic.twitter.com/AhcLDJP0uc — Jungkook Charts (@chartjungkook) October 3, 2023

This makes him the most nominated K-Pop solo artist at the EMAs, surpassing the record of BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé as well as South Korean superstar and music executive PSY — all of whom only earned one nomination over the past years, per Twitter fan account @chartjungkook.

Rosé and Lisa were nominated separately for the Best K-Pop award in 2021. At the time, both artists made their solo debuts, releasing the single albums "R" and "Lalisa," respectively. Psy, for his part, was nominated in 2012 for Best Music Video.

Most recently, Jungkook took home the award for Song of The Summer with "Seven" at another MTV music awards show, the Video Music Awards (VMAs), which was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, last month.

On the other hand, more HYBE artists also scored several nominations at the 2023 EMAs, including Tomorrow x Together (TXT). Debuting in 2019, the five-member group has been labeled as "monster rookies" as its fame skyrocketed quickly at the global scale. It is currently nominated for Best Group, Best Push Artist and Best K-Pop. TXT previously won Best Push Performance at the VMAs.

NewJeans and SEVENTEEN were able to bag one nomination each. Both fall under the Best Group and Best K-Pop categories, respectively; aespa is nominated for Best Group, while BLACKPINK is nominated for Biggest Fans, thanks to its fandom — known as BLINK.

The complete list of nominees for the Best K-Pop category includes FIFTY FIFTY, Jungkook, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids and TXT.

The EMAs will be held in Paris, France, on Nov. 5 — for the first time since 1995. Further details about the location as well as its lineup of performers will be revealed at a later date. It is expected to air live on MTV.