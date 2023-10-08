Jungkook's Home Address Has Leaked Online: 'I Don't Care'
KEY POINTS
- BTS' Jungkook went on a "drinking" Weverse Live with ARMYs last week
- The youngest member of BTS addressed sasaengs who invaded his privacy
- TenAsia reported that hackers were trading idols' private information for cash
BTS' Jungkook revealed on his recent Weverse Live with ARMYs – BTS fans – that he is aware his home address got leaked online.
On Oct. 4, the "Golden Maknae" of BTS had a Weverse Live on the schedule he previously set with his fans. During his live broadcast, he was virtually having a drink and a chat with ARMYs, talking about the upcoming release of "Golden" and his bandmates, among many other topics.
At one moment, Jungkook read a comment saying, "I want to drink with you." Upon reading the comment, he responded, "You want to drink with me? Should I tell you guys my address?"
"Doesn't everyone already know my address? It's already up. If you type it on YouTube, [the address] will come out," Jungkook continued.
"But I don't care. I think it's just [my] fate, and I [will] just focus on my future with ARMYs. I can't pay attention to every little thing. But you guys really shouldn't come find me," the "3D" and "Seven" artist further explained.
Though he seemed to have accepted his "fate," the 26-year-old BTS member clarified and reminded his fans not to invade his privacy.
In May, Jungkook addressed those who invaded his privacy. At the time, he took to Weverse to call out a so-called fan who sent delivery food to his house. "Please don't send delivery food to my house. I'm not going to eat it anyway. I'm thankful for the thought, but I can eat well on my own. So take care of your own meals, I beg you," he wrote in his post.
"If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number and take action. So stop it," he continued.
Jungkook also experienced an invasion of his privacy when an alleged "sasaeng," a South Korean term for an obsessive fan who invades the privacy of Korean idols or celebrities, while doing a live broadcast in April 2022.
The 25-year-old K-Pop idol, who was abroad with his members for the 2022 Grammy Awards, was doing a VLive in his hotel room when he started receiving phone calls from unknown people.
"You're watching the VLive, right? Who are you? Don't do it. I don't like the phone call ringing sound. I'm annoyed, and it's scary. I'm getting goosebumps," Jungkook said.
In August, South Korean media outlet TenAsia reported that a group of Indonesian hackers was illegally trading the phone numbers of the BTS members on a Telegram group chat. However, the International Business Times could not confirm the veracity of the report.
