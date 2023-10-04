BTS' Jungkook Reveals He Got His Bandmate Suga A Bit Upset: Here's The Reason Why
KEY POINTS
- Jungkook went on a "drinking" live broadcast with ARMYs on Weverse
- The youngest BTS member talked about his bandmates during the stream
- Jungkook is slated to release his solo debut album "Golden" on Nov. 3
Jungkook, who often said, "Suga hyung will never scold me," revealed that he got his hyung and bandmate a bit upset recently.
On Wednesday evening, the "Golden Maknae" of BTS had a Weverse Live on the schedule he previously set with ARMYs. During his live broadcast, he talked about the upcoming release of his solo debut album "Golden," how he misses his bandmates and his TikTok videos, among many other topics.
The "Seven" and "3D" singer, who often uploads dance challenges on TikTok, also shared that his bandmate and hyung (older brother) Suga once asked him why he didn't do his "Haegeum" dance challenge. "I thought you'd do it," Suga told him.
Jungkook then told Suga he would learn his dance challenge and put it on TikTok. He went on to reveal that he got his Yoongi hyung a bit upset for not doing his "Haegeum" dance challenge.
He recalled what Suga said to him and even imitated him, saying with a pout, "Jungkook-ah! Jeon Jungkook! I thought you'd do it, but why did you not do 'Haegeum'?"
"'Haegeum's' dance? It looks hard! But who am I, everyone? Say my name! Say my Name! Who am I? JK! I do everything!" Jungkook continued.
With this revelation, ARMYs waited to see Jungkook dancing to his bandmate Suga's song "Haegeum" on his TikTok account.
Because BTS members are currently in their solo era while members Jin, J-Hope and Suga are fulfilling their mandatory military service, the youngest member of BTS also shared how much he misses his brothers in BTS.
"I miss our members. I miss my members. BTS," he said. He also reminded ARMYs to support all the members' individual endeavors equally, "Let's listen to all of the members' BigHit/representative songs!"
"We all have our own individual situations and personal things that could happen, including me too, but I want you guys to really know how much we think of you guys," Jungkook opened up.
"Honestly, we want to look cool for you guys or want to be a strength for you guys or make you think of us, so we're working hard! The reason why we're doing this is for you, guys. You all are the reason. I know what my number one first priority is, and I hope you guys know that that is you all," he added.
In other news, Jungkook will release his highly-anticipated solo debut album on Nov. 3. Titled "Golden," the album is inspired by the South Korean artist's golden moments as the "Golden Maknae" of BTS and as a solo artist.
It will feature a total of 11 tracks, including his previously released solo digital singles, "Seven" feat. Latto and "3D" feat. Jack Harlow.
