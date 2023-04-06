KEY POINTS Martha Stewart shared that her flight to Chicago was canceled due to bad weather

The lifestyle icon opted to get a manicure, pedicure and haircut after missing her speaking engagement

Stewart posted a snap of herself rocking her new haircut, which her fans gushed over

Martha Stewart has shared another "thirst trap" on social media, and her fans are loving it.

On Wednesday, Stewart posted a new selfie on Instagram showing her rocking a new haircut as she puckered her lips at the camera. The second photo she shared showed hairdresser John Barrett tousling her hair for her.

In the caption, the 81-year-old businesswoman, writer and TV personality revealed that she had been set to fly to Chicago, Illinois, for a speaking engagement hosted by the hospital business magazine Becker's Healthcare, but her flight was canceled due to "very bad weather."

Stewart explained that it was the first time in her career that she "missed a contracted appearance" and that she felt "really disappointed." Due to this, she opted to pamper herself with a trip to the hair and nail salon.

"I used the newly found time to get a manicure pedicure by Luda and a haircut by the maestro himself @johnbarrettnyc," she wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram. "The new 'do is refreshing and lovely! Thanks, John!!!"

Stewart's fans and followers gushed over her latest pictures, saying that the "Martha Stewart Show" star ages like fine wine.

"What the f--- are you doing? How are you looking this amazing?" one commented. Another wrote, "Looking gorgeous as always, Martha!"

"Thirst trap and I am sure am thirsty — ICON," a third user said.

"Wow, you look amazing! I do miss your show and how it brought family home traditions and recipes and decor ideas," a different commenter opined. "Something that this new generation will not experience until there is a big change of values and they want the family lives they grew up in. We need to get back to more shows like yours."

Some social media users speculated that Stewart got a facelift or fillers, with one claiming that they met the lifestyle icon several times in the past and she allegedly "looks much different now."

"Girl, whatever lift you did on your eyes is pretty darn good. Really showing off those arched brows!" another person commented on Stewart's post.

This isn't the first time that Stewart has shared a "thirst trap" photo.

In 2020, she posted a sultry snap on Instagram showing her posing in a pool wearing a thin-strapped navy swimsuit. She wore light lilac eye shadow and shiny pink-tinged lipstick and completed the look with massive stud earrings.

"My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a[n] 89-degree day!" she captioned the selfie.

Earlier this week, Stewart told Page Six at the Broadway opening of "Life of Pi" that she planned to share more "thirst trap" photos over the coming months.

"You'll see what's coming," she teased. "Good stuff!"

Stewart also admitted that she wasn't surprised by the people's reactions to her sexy pool photo.

"People like pretty pictures," she said, noting that she wasn't bothered by the kind of attention she received as an older woman. "I don't think about that. I don't think about age."