KEY POINTS Several netizens are calling out Bravo bosses to fire Raquel Leviss from "Vanderpump Rules"

Many want "VPR" to let go of Leviss and take back Kristen Doute

Andy Cohen got asked about Leviss' future on "VPR," and the producer said he has no say about it

Many want Bravo to part ways with Raquel Leviss after Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval split due to her affair with the musician.

"Vanderpump Rules" fans were shocked after learning Friday that Madix and Sandoval broke up after dating for nearly ten years. She reportedly discovered that he had been communicating inappropriately with Leviss for months.

Following the reports, many want Bravo to fire Leviss from the show.

"The Toms & Raquel should be fired for manipulating and fabricating false storylines to keep this dark secret. They tried to outsmart production and withhold their true personal lives and still collect their check. This is aside from ruining everyone they love for sport. #pumprules," one tweeted.

Some also suggested taking back Kristen Doute, Sandoval's ex-girlfriend before Madix. There were rumors that Sandoval cheated on Doute with Madix, but both vehemently denied it.

"How about we fire Raquel and the whiney Toms, bring back Kristen and Charli, and ADD SIX cast members who are non-white, non-straight people," another added.

"LVP should fire Raquel (and the 2 Toms). She's the most hated cast member who fooled everyone with her Bambi-eyed mentality. #pumprules," a third person wrote.

"Sick for what Ariana is going through. LVP should fire Raquel for her slut spiral & @BravoTV should bring back Kristin (sic) & Stassi [Schroeder] IMMEDIATELY! #pumprules," a fourth fan added.

"I think Tom & Tom passed Raquel around and shared. She's certainly made her rounds, and I hope @LisaVanderpump fires her now! She fired James for body shaming Katie, and I think Home wrecking is a bad look for her restaurant! #PumpRules," a fifth commenter opined.

Several also urged Bravo producer Andy Cohen to persuade the production to fire Leviss. However, the "Watch What Happens Live" host clarified on Monday's episode of SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" that he has no say about Leviss' future on the show because he is no longer involved in it.

"I have no plans to do anything because I am no longer involved in 'Vanderpump Rules' besides being a huge fan and hosting the reunions," Cohen explained, Page Six reported.

Cohen, 54, added that he has not worked on "Pump Rules" since "Season 6 or Season 7," before reiterating, "I'm only a reunion guy."

Leviss is in hot water after being involved in Sandoval and Madix's split. Madix reportedly found a sexually explicit video from Leviss on Sandoval's phone, according to another Page Six report. Madix learned Wednesday that her now-ex-boyfriend and friend had a "months-long" affair, prompting her to dump the musician and businessman.

Madix was reportedly left "heartbroken" and had "no idea there were any issues" in her relationship with the "Schwartz & Sandy's" co-owner.

"Ariana was blindsided by the cheating," an anonymous source told the outlet.