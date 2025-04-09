As headlines swirl about looming Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports, FashionNova decided to do what FashionNova does best: fire off a wild marketing text.

"NO TARIFFS HERE," the brand declared in a promotional blast Wednesday, sparking laughter, confusion, and some eye-rolls across social media.

the devil works hard but fashion nova works harder pic.twitter.com/dNui9vgc3D — ☆ laney ☆ (@laneybabyart) April 9, 2025

"Fashion Nova is so unserious," one user wrote, while another joked, "wtf is wrong w fashion nova 😭😭." Some questioned the timing, with one recipient tweeting, "read the room girl."

The message appeared to parody growing concern over potential price hikes on everyday goods due to President Donald Trump's tariff policies. But shoppers weren't looking for clothes—they had more pressing worries. "Girl we need car parts not fast fashion," one person quipped.

Cardi B irritating as shit on fashionnova talking about some " NO TARIFFS HERE, ORDER NOW" like girl we need car parts not fast fashion — Dior. (@VLL4DEE_) April 9, 2025

Still, others praised the brand's chaotic charm. "Fashion Nova really just doesn't give a damn 😂 need to give marketing a raise," a tweet read. Another called it "petty with their texts" but admitted, "One thing you can always count on is Fashion Nova sending a text."

One day earlier, menswear writer Derek Guy mentioned the brand in his own text thread on X. He challenged the assumption that "China makes crappy clothes anyway, so who cares?" as the argument surfaced in discussions about the impact of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports.

With several posts, he used examples of luxury tailoring in China to contradict what he called an "outdated view." He concluded the thread by naming FashionNova as a U.S.-made line that meets the consumer demand for "cheap clothes," with unethical labor practices—a practice often associated with made-in-China products.

"We should recognize how we drive these systems with our own purchases," Guy challenged, suggesting that tariffs encouraging American manufacturing may not solve as many problems as the Trump administration has promised.

Still, with many fast-fashion retailers subject to aggressive tariffs under Trump's trade war, Fashion Nova stands to benefit as cost-conscious consumers turn to a company unscathed by tariffs. Amid economic uncertainty, FashionNova is proving to be as quick to jump on a marketing opportunity as a fashion trend.