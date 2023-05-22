KEY POINTS Meadow Walker made a cameo in "Fast X" by playing the role of a flight attendant in the film

Vin Diesel said something happened to his soul by letting Meadow contribute to his dad Paul Walker's work

Rodriguez said the cameo meant everything to them, for Paul's memory will never die within the franchise

Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, made a cameo in "Fast X."

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster shared their thoughts about Meadow joining them in "Fast X" with People at the 2023 Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The trio acknowledged the significance of her presence in the installment.

"It did something to my soul, to see her want to honor her father and to contribute in her own way to his life's work," Diesel, 55, said of Meadow joining them. "It meant everything."

Rodriguez, 44, echoed the same sentiment. She said, "It's everything to us because [Paul's] memory is never going to die within the franchise, so as long as we're doing it, we have to maintain that, [keeping his] energy alive."

Brewster, 43, added that Meadow is now "woven into the fabric forever," adding that having her on set and working with her was "really, really inspiring."

Meadow's dad, Paul, was a key figure in the franchise alongside Diesel, Rodriguez, Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, among others. He played the character of Brian O'Connor and made his last appearance in the 2015 movie "Furious 7." Paul died in a car crash while they were filming the movie.

Paul's brothers Caleb and Cody Walker helped the production complete his final film appearance by playing as his body doubles. In "Fast X," Meadows stars as a flight attendant who hands Jakob Toretto (John Cena) a few small bottles of alcohol.

She shared a behind-the-scenes image from the production on Instagram earlier this month. She accompanied it with a lengthy caption about how she became a family to the "Fast" cast members.

"The first 'Fast' was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors," Meadow wrote. "Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up."

"Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad's best friend, who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn't have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x I love you all so much."

Meadow tied the knot with actor Louis Thornton-Allan in 2021. Diesel walked her down the aisle and gave away the bride in place of her late dad, Paul.

She also shared a clip from the event, revealing that Brewster was present on her big day. Brewster was photographed hugging the bride.