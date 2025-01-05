The FBI has released chilling video footage captured by the New Orleans terrorist attacker's Meta smart glasses, revealing that he had visited the area before the deadly New Year's attack.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, carried out a deadly attack on New Year's Day 2024 in New Orleans, driving a truck through crowds on Bourbon Street, killing 14 people and injuring 35 others.

Prior to the attack, he made two trips to the city, one in late October and another in November. During the October trip he recorded a video of the French Quarter while wearing Meta smart glasses. According to the FBI, the videos show Jabbar was planning the attack.

The FBI's investigation also revealed Jabbar placed two homemade bombs on Bourbon Street, though they failed to detonate.

In the footage released by the FBI, Jabbar can be seen testing the glasses in a mirror and exploring the area in the months leading up to the attack.

Investigators have also uncovered surveillance videos of Jabbar placing explosive devices in coolers around Bourbon Street prior to his truck assault. Despite the extensive planning, the devices failed to explode.

Jabbar was killed in a firefight with law enforcement officers shortly after the attack. Authorities are continuing to investigate all possible connections.

Originally published by Latin Times