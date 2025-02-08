A federal employee said he and his colleagues had to "justify their existence" in "15-minute interviews" with "college freshers" at Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The unnamed federal employees said he was "nervous of retaliation" before relaying his agency's experience with Musk and DOGE employees during a town hall event in Virginia.

"In the last week, we had Elon Musk in our building and after he visited the building, he called for a 50% cut to the entire agency," the man stated. "My colleagues are getting 15-minute one-on-one check ins with 19-, 20- and 21-year-old college graduates, asking to justify their existence."

He continued by saying supervisors, all of whom were ordered to withhold information from employees, must now fill out justification forms for staff members. The bottom 30% of performers will be laid off.

Additionally, the speaker then shockingly shared Musk, his "wife," and a young child have "shacked up" and are living on the sixth floor of the agency.

"The hallway has been blocked off with a special access list for people who can't get back there," the man said to the audience's surprise.

The clip concluded with the employee adding that his queer and transgender colleagues "are being doxed in public; their lives threatened." Trump has signed a series of executive orders aiming to "reaffirm that God created two genders, male and female," a promise he made during his re-election campaign.

