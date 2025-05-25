A U.S. federal judge ordered on Friday the return of a gay asylum-seeking man from Guatemala, who was deported first to Mexico and then back to Guatemala, where he was attacked because of his sexuality.

The man, referred to by the initials "OCG" in legal filings, applied for asylum last year after surviving two homophobic attacks in Guatemala. Rather than returning him home at the time, a judge's order initially prevented OCG's deportation. However, according to The Guardian, the Trump administration instead placed him on a bus to Mexico, where he was raped and held for ransom.

Since being deported back to Guatemala two months ago, OCG told The Guardian he has been "in hiding, in constant panic and constant fear."

The Biden-appointed U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy wrote that the Trump administration's deportation of the asylum-seeking man "lacked any semblance of due process."

"No one has ever suggested that OCG poses any sort of security threat," Murphy wrote in a declaration to the court shared Friday. "In general, this case presents no special facts or legal circumstances, only the banal horror of a man being wrongfully loaded onto a bus and sent back to a country where he was allegedly just raped and kidnapped."

Originally published on Latin Times