White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller delivered a fiery speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), warning federal employees that defying President Donald Trump's directives will result in termination.

"Any federal bureaucrat who defies the lawful orders of this president will be fired," Miller declared to an enthusiastic crowd. He emphasized that government workers—from agencies such as the FBI, CIA, Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security—serve at the pleasure of the elected president and the American people.

"They do not set their own agenda, they do not write their own rules, they do not work for themselves," Miller continued. "They work for each and every one of you. You pay their salaries, you pay for the buildings they work in, you pay for every single thing they do. And if they are not following the laws, the Constitution, and the President of the United States, then they will find a new career."

The remarks align with the Trump administration's efforts to reshape the federal workforce, particularly through mass layoffs and firings of employees viewed as obstacles to the president's agenda. Since taking office in January, Trump has pushed for deep personnel cuts and increased executive control over career civil servants.

Miller's comments signal a continued effort to dismantle bureaucratic resistance, setting the stage for a significant restructuring of the federal government under Trump's second term.

